News summary:

Enhanced OSA 5400 TimeCard brings high-performance synchronization directly into COTS and purpose-built servers

brings high-performance synchronization directly into COTS and purpose-built servers Advanced capabilities include PCIe Precision Time Measurement, multi-band GNSS with NavIC and Galileo OSNMA, optional Iridium PNT and flexible oscillator options

PNT and flexible oscillator options OSA 5400 TimeCard and OSA 5400 TAP TimeCard options support flexible server-integrated timing architectures for defense, data center, telecom and finance applications

Oscilloquartz today announced significant new capabilities for its OSAinside Series OSA 5400 TimeCard, expanding the flexibility and performance of server-integrated timing for defense, data center, telecom and finance applications. With support for multiple deployment architectures and timing sources, the enhanced OSA 5400 TimeCard enables organizations to integrate highly accurate synchronization directly into commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) and purpose-built servers, reducing reliance on dedicated external timing appliances. Available as the OSA 5400 TimeCard and the OSA 5400 TAP TimeCard, the platform supports PCIe Precision Time Measurement (PTM), multi-band L1/L5 GNSS with NavIC and Galileo OSNMA, advanced jamming and spoofing detection and multiple oscillator options for precise server-level synchronization.

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Oscilloquartz's enhanced OSA 5400 TimeCard delivers precise, resilient server-integrated timing for mission-critical applications.

"Precise timing is moving deeper into the server, creating new requirements for how synchronization is delivered and maintained," said Igal Pinhasov, VP of product management at Oscilloquartz. "With the latest enhancements to the OSA 5400 TimeCard, we're bringing advanced timing capabilities directly into the host system, delivering the performance and resilience required for demanding synchronization applications."

The OSA 5400 TAP TimeCard supports the OCP-TAP architecture and Linux-based management, while the OSA 5400 TimeCard adds PTP grandmaster, boundary clock and slave clock capabilities as well as NTP. Optional Iridium PNT provides an alternative source alongside multi-band GNSS for greater resilience in GNSS-challenged environments. The platform also supports multiple timing interfaces and timecode formats, including IRIG-B, STANAG 4430 and NMEA-0183, while its hardware architecture is designed to support White Rabbit through a future firmware upgrade.

"Server-integrated timing represents an important expansion of how Oscilloquartz delivers synchronization to our customers," commented Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz. "With the OSAinside Series, we're extending Oscilloquartz timing technologies directly into COTS and purpose-built platforms, giving customers greater flexibility in how they deploy precise, resilient synchronization."

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz, an Adtran company, delivers high-precision timing and synchronization solutions for mobile networks and critical infrastructure, enabling assured positioning, navigation and timing (aPNT) with multi-source resilience and long holdover. With over 75 years of expertise, Oscilloquartz combines innovation with proven reliability to strengthen network resilience in a GNSS-challenged world. Our portfolio includes optically pumped atomic cesium clocks, PTP grandmasters, GNSS receivers and advanced synchronization management tools for in-service assurance. These solutions maintain accuracy and availability even under jamming or spoofing attacks, supporting communications, power, aviation, transport, defense, finance and broadcast networks. For more information, please visit www.oscilloquartz.com.

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Oscilloquartz

www.oscilloquartz.com

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