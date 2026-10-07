Simple Mining Acquires Sphere 3D Bitcoin Mining Site in Iowa, Growing Platform to Nearly 160 MW

Approximately 8 MW facility supports about 2,200 latest-generation miners

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Mining, a Bitcoin mining hosting and infrastructure company, today announced it has acquired an approximately 8 MW Bitcoin mining facility in Iowa from Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY).

The facility supports approximately 2,200 latest-generation miners, bringing Simple Mining's Iowa platform to nearly 160 MW. The acquisition expands the owned hosting capacity available to Simple Mining's customers, who purchase and host miners on the company's infrastructure.

This site joins the network of facilities Simple Mining owns and operates across Iowa, and will run under the same model as the rest of the platform, with machine sales, hosting, and repair handled in-house by Simple Mining's own team. Customers at the site will have access to the company's dedicated ASIC repair operation and the same support team that serves the rest of the platform.

The deal continues a period of rapid growth for Simple Mining, which has been steadily expanding its Iowa platform. Simple Mining is hiring across site operations, engineering, and sales to support that growth.

"This acquisition adds fully energized, high-performing capacity to our platform from day one," said Adam Haynes, CEO of Simple Mining. "It brings another site under the same operating standard we deliver to every customer."

"Our customers want more room to grow on infrastructure we own and operate, and this site delivers exactly that," said Nick Garland, Chief Operating Officer of Simple Mining. "Every megawatt we add in Iowa is capacity our customers can put to work."

About Simple Mining

Simple Mining is a Bitcoin mining infrastructure company headquartered in Cedar Falls, Iowa, focused on the sale, hosting, and repair of Bitcoin miners. With nearly 160 MW of capacity across Iowa and more than 40,000 machines under management, Simple Mining helps investors mine Bitcoin from anywhere in the world. Learn more at simplemining.io

SOURCE Simple Mining