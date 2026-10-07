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WKN: A2DWUX | ISIN: CA0272592092 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LA1
Tradegate
07.10.26 | 15:16
0,246 Euro
-1,60 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2400,25415:22
0,2460,25515:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 14:06 Uhr
178 Leser
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American Lithium Minerals, Inc: AMLM Announces Conversion of Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. Note into Common Shares, Strengthening Balance Sheet and Expanding Shareholder Base

CARSON CITY, Nev., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) today announced that Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. ("Worldwide") has agreed to convert its outstanding note into AMLM common shares. Under the agreed structure, Worldwide will facilitate an initial transfer of one AMLM common share for every ten Worldwide common shares, scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter, advancing AMLM's capital-markets strategy.

Transaction Overview

  • Debt-to-Equity Conversion: Worldwide will convert its outstanding note into AMLM common stock, eliminating the associated debt from AMLM's balance sheet.
  • Shareholder Base Expansion: The conversion and subsequent share distribution will increase AMLM's shareholder count to more than 500 holders, satisfying a key shareholder-distribution requirement for uplisting to a major national securities exchange.
  • Alignment of Interests: Worldwide's conversion reflects long-term confidence in AMLM's operational strategy, governance, and capital-markets trajectory.

Strategic Rationale

  • Strengthened Balance Sheet: The conversion reduces leverage and improves AMLM's financial profile ahead of planned acquisitions and development initiatives.
  • Uplisting Readiness: Achieving the 500-shareholder threshold is a critical milestone in AMLM's uplisting roadmap, complementing ongoing audit, governance, and reporting enhancements.
  • Enhanced Market Positioning: A broader shareholder base supports improved liquidity, institutional visibility, and long-term value creation.

Management Commentary

Frank Kristan, the Company's President commented:

"Worldwide's decision to convert its note into AMLM common equity is a meaningful endorsement of our strategy and a transformative step in our uplisting preparation. This transaction strengthens our balance sheet, expands our shareholder base, and positions AMLM for the next phase of growth."

AMLM will coordinate with its legal, audit, and capital-markets advisors to finalize all required filings, complete shareholder updates, and advance the company's uplisting readiness initiatives.

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is a multi-commodity critical minerals exploration company headquartered in Carson City, Nevada. The Company holds active project interests in gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements across Nevada (USA), Chile, British Columbia, Yukon and Quebec (Canada), and Western Australia. AMLM's portfolio includes 11 active project interests, including the Higginsville gold project in Western Australia, silver and copper exploration in Chile, rare earth interests in Quebec, and lithium properties in Nevada.(www.americanmineralresources.com)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, project development plans, expected commodity exposure, anticipated market conditions, the strength of macro tailwinds across critical minerals sectors, and the Company's ability to advance its multi-commodity portfolio.

Investor Contact

American Lithium Minerals, Inc.
1007 South Street
Carson City, Nevada 89701
Telephone: (775) 587-6137
Email: info@americanmineralresources.com
Website: www.americanmineralresources.com
X / Twitter: American Mineral Resources (OTCID:AMLM) (@AMR_MineralRes) / X
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/american-mineral-resources


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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