Elektros, Inc.: A New Frontier for American Lithium: Elektros Evaluates Potential Upstate New York Opportunity as Domestic Battery and Critical-Mineral Supply Chains Gain Attention

A potential upstate New York acquisition could offer a domestic pathway for lithium exploration, processing and future American manufacturing-subject to extensive due diligence

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Exploring a Potential Domestic Lithium Opportunity

With investors watching technology and resource markets for fresh opportunities, ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a publicly traded company, is evaluating a prospective lithium property in upstate New York, near the Canadian border but on the United States side. The Company sees strategic appeal in exploring an American source of lithium for domestic battery and industrial supply chains. No acquisition agreement has been signed, and the presence, quantity, quality or commercial recoverability of lithium at the property has not been independently established.

Made in America: A Potential Logistics Advantage

For a company examining international lithium logistics, a viable U.S. property could potentially reduce reliance on ocean freight, container scheduling, port handling, customs procedures and import documentation. Domestic sourcing would not automatically remove taxes, duties on imported equipment, permitting obligations or inland transportation costs. If supported by technical and economic studies, a U.S.-based source might simplify some steps between extraction and American processors or battery manufacturers. ELEKTROS believes this possibility warrants further evaluation.

Why Lithium Matters to America

Lithium is an important material in rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, grid storage and portable electronics, as well as in some aerospace and defense applications. Battery-grade material requires specialized processing and customer qualification; raw ore from a prospective property cannot be presumed to meet those specifications. Government and private-sector attention has increasingly focused on domestic supply chains spanning exploration, extraction, refining and battery manufacturing. If a commercially viable project were ultimately established, ELEKTROS could explore potential relationships in automotive, energy-storage and appropriately qualified defense-related markets. The Company has announced no military supply contract.

Bloomberg, Reuters and Benzinga Highlight the National Opportunity

Bloomberg News reported on June 25, 2026, that the U.S. Army had reached arrangements with companies including EnergyX and ioneer for mineral-processing facilities associated with military installations, with lithium among the materials involved. Separately, Bloomberg reported that a Defense Logistics Agency lithium purchase solicitation worth up to $300 million was later canceled in August 2026; that canceled tender is not an active purchase commitment. Reuters reported on September 12, 2023, that Albemarle received a $90 million Pentagon grant for its planned Kings Mountain lithium mine reopening in North Carolina. More recently, Reuters reported on August 7, 2026, a broad U.S. investment initiative for mineral and battery projects, including a conditional defense-related loan for battery-materials company Sila Nanotechnologies. Benzinga reported on October 22, 2026, on the substantial capital requirements for new lithium mines, Albemarle's U.S. position and the domestic supply-chain opportunity. These are independent industry examples, not contracts, endorsements or funding commitments involving ELEKTROS.

An Exploratory Property-Not Yet an Acquisition

The Company's review may include property title and mineral rights, geological information, independent sampling, possible resource estimates, environmental matters, permits, infrastructure access, funding requirements and potential processing partners. Any transaction would be subject to satisfactory due diligence, mutually agreed terms and available financing. There can be no assurance that ELEKTROS will acquire the property, confirm a mineral resource, develop a mine or produce or sell lithium.

Beyond Lithium: Patented EV Charging Technology

In parallel with its hard-rock lithium plans, ELEKTROS is exploring potential commercialization paths for its multi-port electric-vehicle charging concept, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The Company seeks to engage qualified engineering, development and commercial partners. The existence of a patent alone does not establish a functioning commercial prototype, a particular charging rate, regulatory approval or market acceptance.

A Season of Possibility for ELEK Shareholders

As ELEKTROS considers a possible role in the domestic lithium landscape, the Company recognizes the growing attention on American critical-mineral supply chains. Investors following emerging microcap companies should remember that market interest does not establish an appropriate share price or predict future performance. Management remains grateful to Almighty God and to its shareholders for their continued interest while the Company works to pursue measurable, verifiable milestones.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company under ticker symbol ELEK (OTC) pursuing opportunities involving hard-rock lithium, EV charging infrastructure and patented charging technology. Its prospective upstate New York lithium property is under preliminary evaluation and is not an acquired or producing asset.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements regarding a potential New York property acquisition, lithium deposits or resources, exploration, mining, production, tariffs, logistics savings, domestic supply chains, processing, automotive or military customers, government opportunities, EV charging technology, prototypes, licensing, financing, growth and market conditions reflect plans or expectations, not guarantees. ELEKTROS has not announced an executed property acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, operating mine, commercial lithium production, military contract, refinery supply agreement, or commercial EV charging prototype. Risks include geological uncertainty, title and mineral-rights issues, environmental and permitting requirements, regulatory compliance, capital availability, commodity prices, processing capacity, customer qualification, transport costs, tariffs, competition and stock-market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security; investors may lose some or all invested capital. Past market trends do not predict future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC PINK: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Media and Patent References

Bloomberg (June 25, 2026): https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-25/us-army-bases-to-host-critical-minerals-plants-in-onshoring-push

Bloomberg News (August 4, 2026): https://businessmirror.com.ph/2026/08/04/us-dod-cancels-plan-to-buy-300m-of-lithium/

Reuters (September 12, 2023): https://finance.yahoo.com/news/albemarle-90-mln-grant-pentagon-145725119.html

Reuters (August 7, 2026): https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/trump-host-mining-ceos-administration-seeks-minerals-defense-supply-chains-2026-08-07/

Benzinga (October 22, 2026): https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-new-frontier-for-american-lithium-elektros-otc-elek-evaluates-potential-upstate-new-yo-1241767