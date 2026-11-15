Elektros, Inc.: IT'S TIME TO SHINE: ELEKTROS Thanks Its Shareholders and Looks Toward a Brighter Future in Critical Minerals and EV Technology

A message of appreciation to penny-stock enthusiasts and microcap investors as the Company advances its long-term vision

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 15, 2026 / As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, ELEKTROS Inc. believes it is a fitting moment to reflect on the people who make the Company's journey meaningful: its shareholders. There is something special about this season-the crisp air, the anticipation, the spirit of generosity and the feeling that a new chapter is just around the corner. For ELEKTROS, it is also a time to say thank you and to look ahead with determination.

"It's time to shine. It's time to shine bright. We are grateful to every shareholder, every penny-stock enthusiast and every microcap investor who takes an interest in ELEKTROS. We know we have work ahead of us, and we are committed to giving this Company our energy, discipline and determination. Although we are a smaller company today, we are excited about what we may build tomorrow. Thank you for being part of our journey, and we wish everyone a wonderful week and a beautiful holiday season," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

A Message to Microcap Investors and Penny-Stock Enthusiasts

Management recognizes that some investors following emerging microcap companies may view an early-stage share price as an opportunity to participate in a company's future development. The CEO has described that concept as resembling "options that never expire." This is a figurative expression of management's outlook only: common shares are not options, do not have an expiration feature, and may lose value, including the possibility of a total loss. Any characterization of ELEKTROS' current valuation as deeply discounted reflects management's opinion, not an objective valuation conclusion or assurance of future appreciation.

What ELEKTROS Is Working to Build

ELEKTROS is focused on advancing its hard-rock lithium and critical-minerals initiatives in Sierra Leone and developing the strategy surrounding its electric-vehicle charging intellectual property. The Company is also evaluating strategic opportunities that may support its long-term business objectives. These activities are at different stages and remain subject to technical, commercial, regulatory, financing and other considerations.

The Company is advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, relating to electric-vehicle charging technology designed to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times. ELEKTROS continues to evaluate ways to protect, develop and potentially commercialize its intellectual property, including possible licensing or other strategic alternatives. No transaction or commercial arrangement is assured.

Patent Reference: United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

A Special Thank-You: Shareholder T-Shirt Giveaway

ELEKTROS is also preparing a special shareholder T-shirt giveaway, continuing a tradition similar to last year's initiative. The Company is working on a refreshed design intended to let shareholders show their ELEKTROS pride-loud and proud. Details regarding availability and participation will be announced after arrangements are finalized. Shareholders are encouraged to stay tuned.

Looking Ahead

"Our shareholders mean the world to us. We want them to know that their interest and support are appreciated. We are preparing something special, and we look forward to sharing more details. As we approach this magical time of year, we remain focused on building the foundation of ELEKTROS one step at a time," added Bleier.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium and critical-minerals initiatives, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, shareholder promotional activities, T-shirt giveaway arrangements, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone, giveaway arrangement or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Statements about the Company's share price, valuation or potential investment opportunities reflect management's views and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's aspirations do not represent a prediction that it will attain the scale, results, market position or valuation of any other issuer. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/it%e2%80%99s-time-to-shine-elektros-thanks-its-shareholders-and-looks-toward-a-brighter-1251467