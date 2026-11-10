Elektros, Inc.: Time to Reimagine EV Charging

ELEKTROS continues evaluating the path from its patented multi-port charging architecture toward a working prototype

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / For investors who look beyond today's headlines and focus on tomorrow's possibilities, ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is continuing to evaluate the engineering and development pathway for its patented multi-port electric-vehicle charging technology. The company's work remains at an early stage, with the objective of moving from patent protection toward a working prototype.

A charging challenge with global relevance

Charging time and convenient access to reliable infrastructure remain important considerations for electric-vehicle drivers. In a November 2026 earnings-call transcript published by Benzinga, EVgo Chief Executive Officer Badar Khan described fast charging as a way to make EV ownership more convenient and support broader adoption. Bloomberg News has likewise described the time required to charge as "long a stumbling block to EV adoption." Reuters reported comments from Gil Quiniones, then chief executive of the New York Power Authority, who said: "As we accelerate the charging infrastructure, the entire system rises." These reports reflect the wider industry discussion; none represents an endorsement of ELEKTROS or its technology.

Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: Multi-Port Charging Assembly

ELEKTROS' technology is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," issued January 13, 2026. The patent describes an architecture that brings multiple power inputs together and uses electronic control to assess supply and vehicle requirements, balance inputs, and provide adjusted output to an electric vehicle.

From Patent Toward Prototype

The company's long-term vision is to explore whether a multi-input approach can contribute to a faster and more convenient charging experience. ELEKTROS has discussed an aspirational objective of approximately six to seven minutes for a full recharge, compared with charging sessions that may take around 55 minutes or longer in certain circumstances. This objective has not been demonstrated, independently verified, or made commercially available. Actual charging time depends on the vehicle, battery, charger, conditions, and technical implementation.

ELEKTROS is evaluating the engineering work and development pathway required to advance the patented technology toward a prototype. The company is also in discussions with parties that have expressed interest in the patent technology and its potential applications. Further progress may require engineering design, testing, safety and compatibility assessment, financing, and additional commercial discussions. No working prototype, commercial deployment, licensing agreement, customer contract, or verified six-to-seven-minute charging result is being announced.

CEO Perspective

"Time is of the essence. We believe the future of EV charging should focus on giving drivers more of their most valuable commodity-time," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "Our team is working to advance our patented multi-port technology toward a prototype, while engaging with parties interested in exploring its potential."

Review the Patent Record

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 - "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." Review the patent record through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Center: https://patentcenter.uspto.gov/applications/18049373

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a publicly traded company whose areas of interest include electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, patented multi-port EV charging technology, and hard-rock lithium opportunities. The company is focused on evaluating and advancing opportunities that may contribute to the evolving electric-mobility and battery-materials sectors.

For investors considering emerging microcap companies, ELEKTROS believes its patented technology presents an early-stage opportunity to follow as development progresses. The company emphasizes, however, that the path from patent to prototype and potential commercialization remains uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the technology will achieve its aspirational performance objective or generate commercial value.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

Actual results may differ materially due to engineering and technical challenges; vehicle and battery compatibility; electrical and thermal safety requirements; testing; regulatory standards; intellectual-property matters; financing; prototype development; counterparties; competition; market acceptance; and other risks. There can be no assurance that a prototype will be completed, that any particular charging time will be achieved, or that commercial relationships or revenue will result. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. This release is informational only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal, and tax advisers before making an investment decision.

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including statements concerning prototype development, potential charging speeds, interested-party discussions, potential applications, commercialization, licensing, financing, and future opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The six-to-seven-minute full-recharge objective is aspirational and has not been demonstrated or independently verified. The patent does not establish that this charging speed can be achieved in practice.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/time-to-reimagine-ev-charging-1249406