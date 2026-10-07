Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (FSE: B4G) ("BRS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the deployment of a new portable diamond drill to speed up exploration at its SilverGold Mountain project in the historic Mulatos gold district of Sonora, Mexico.

By using Shaw's portable diamond core rig, the BRS exploration team can easily reach rugged, off-road areas where large, traditional drilling trucks simply cannot go. This backpack-portable equipment allows the Company to test targets quickly without the heavy environmental and logistical footprint of building large drill pads. The equipment uses a specialized diamond drill bit to cut and extract a solid, 37-millimeter cylinder of rock (a "core") from up to 20 meters below the surface. Extracting a solid core with a diamond drill creates an intact, continuous rock record that provides much cleaner, higher-quality core samples for laboratory testing (assays).

"The deployment of this portable diamond drill is a major upgrade for our exploration team," stated Byron Coulthard, Chief Executive Officer of BRS. "This system is vastly more effective and efficient than traditional surface trenching. We can now complete a minimum of three diamond drill holes per day, and we have set an aggressive goal to finish at least 30 holes this month. The solid core samples we pull from underground will give us the vital information we need to develop and finalize our compliant technical report."

The SilverGold Mountain project is located in a world-famous mining region known as the Mulatos gold belt. This area is highly valued for its rich deposits of gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc. BRS's property is strategically located right next door to major, successful mining operations, including Alamos Gold's gold Mulatos mine and Agnico Eagle's gold La India mine.

This diamond drilling program follows encouraging early test results from the property's surface, which confirmed a system of metals. Recent surface rock samples revealed a line of gold and silver, with consistent grades in excess of 0.95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 50 g/t silver, and peak surface hits reaching up to 2.06 g/t gold and 76.3 g/t silver. In addition to precious metals, the assays revealed strong, high-grade copper results, with samples returning up to 1.20% Cu(1). Drill site locations are based on recent UAV LIDAR surveys and our surface sampling program. The new portable diamond drill will allow the team to drill directly underneath these surface hits determine if mineralization is present.

(1) See News Release of August 10, 2026 for details of these sample results.

This diamond drilling program follows highly encouraging early test results from the property's surface. Drill site locations are based on recent UAV LIDAR surveys and our surface sampling program. The new portable diamond drill will allow the team to drill directly underneath to determine if mineralization is present.

Qualified Person

The exploration program and the use of Shaw's portable diamond core rig have been formally approved by the Company's Lead Geologist and Qualified Person, Allan L. Schappert. Schappert is a recognized expert in the mining industry with over 45 years of experience in finding and evaluating valuable mineral deposits.

ABOUT BRS RESOURCES LTD.

BRS Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties using sustainable and innovative practices. BRS prioritizes building trust within the communities where it operates and creating lasting value for its stakeholders through responsible resource development.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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