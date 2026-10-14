Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CRB) and BRS Resources Ltd. (CSE: BRS) announce results from a four-hole, 1,275-meter diamond drill program completed in July 2026 at the Cowtrail Project located in south-central British Columbia near the community of Williams Lake.

Cowtrail is a 4,717-hectare porphyry copper-gold project contiguous with the Woodjam and Redgold copper-gold porphyry projects owned by Vizsla Copper Corp. It is situated in Upper Triassic rocks belonging to the Quesnel Terrane. These rocks host a number of economic copper-gold deposits including the Mount Polley, Afton and Copper Mountain Mines.

Results of the 2026 drilling confirms the continuation of porphyry copper-gold mineralization drilled in 2023 and 2025 which remains open along strike and to depth. In hole CT26-28 mineralization continues to the bottom of hole with last sample grading 0.21 % copper and 0.11 g/t gold (0.32 % Cu Eq).

Hole CT26-28 is the first deep test of the Cowtrail project. Drill casing for this hole was left in place to allow it to be reentered and deepened. Holes CT26-25 and CT26-27 did not return significant intercepts.

Significant 2026 Drill Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Copper (%) Gold (g/t) Copper Equivalent (% CuEq) CT26-26A 133.0 172.0 39.0 0.03 0.17 0.20 CT26-28 338.0 558.9 220.9 0.19 0.11 0.30 Incl. 395.0 558.9 163.9 0.22 0.13 0.35 Incl. 425.0 468.0 43.0 0.34 0.23 0.57

Parameters & Technical Notes:

Recovery Copper (%): 83*

Recovery Gold (%): 77*

Price Copper: $5.50 per pound

Price Gold: $4,000 per ounce

*Assumed recoveries for copper and gold are derived from published reports for the nearby Mount Polley Mine operated by Imperial Metals Corp 15 kilometers to the northwest.

No metallurgical work has been completed specifically at Cowtrail and true widths remain unknown.

Copper Equivalent (CuEq.) is the dollar value of recovered copper per tonne added to the dollar value of recovered gold per tonne, divided by the dollar value of copper in one tonne of material grading one percent copper multiplied by the copper recovery expressed as a fraction.

2026 Hole Details

Hole ID East

(NAD 83) North

(NAD 83) Dip

(degrees) Azimuth

(degrees) Casing

(to m) End of Hole

(m) CT26-25 608307 5809798 -60 39 21.3 57.0 CT26-26A 609587 5809395 -52 39 28.4 352.0 CT26-27 609524 5809466 -49 38 32.0 306.9 CT26-28 609815 5809215 -50 43 17.3 558.9

Drill core, approximately 4.5 centimeters in diameter, was cut lengthwise using a diamond bladed saw and sampled on 2- or 3-meter increments with one half placed in a sample bag and one half stored off site for future work. Analyses were performed by MSALABS of Langley, BC, an ISO 17025 Accredited Company completely independent of Cariboo Rose Resources or BRS Resources. Samples were assayed for gold using a 30-gram fire assay procedure and additionally for multi-elements including copper using ICP-ES instrumentation on a 5-gram subsample digested in an aqua Regia solution. Laboratory protocols included inserting blanks and standards into the sample stream and routinely completing duplicate re-assays. A qualified person has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data.

J.W. (Bill) Morton, P.Geo., a director of BRS and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318822