Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report successful wedge hole drilling results from the Joss target area at the Company's Beartrack-Arnett Project ("Beartrack-Arnett" or the "Project") located in Idaho, U.S.A.

Highlights

Wedge hole BT26-254DW (offset 12-22 meters from primary hole BT26-254D) intercepted: 2.2 g/T gold over 49.5 meters drilled width 1 at 799 meters downhole including: 8.4 g/T gold over 6.2 meters drilled width 1 at 828 meters downhole.

Wedge hole BT26-255DW (offset 21-69 meters from primary hole BT26-255D) intercepted: 7.9 g/T gold over 2.2 meters drilled width 1 at 484 meters downhole. 4.3 g/T gold over 21.6 meters drilled width 1 at 551 meters downhole including: 8.5 g/T gold over 3.4 meters drilled width 1 at 555 meters downhole.

Previously reported primary hole BT26-254D intersected 2.37 g/T gold over 147.2 meters drilled width 1 including 14.9 g/T gold over 5.9 meters drilled width 1 (see Revival Gold news release dated June 25 th , 2026)

Previously reported primary hole BT26-255D intersected 3.43 g/T gold over 131.7 meters drilled width 1 including a high-grade interval of 6.56 g/T gold over 42.5 meters drilled width 1 (see Revival Gold news release dated August 4 th , 2026)

All five primary drill holes and three wedge holes completed in this year's drilling program at Joss intersected the gold bearing Panther Creek Shear Zone ("PCSZ") (see Revival Gold news releases dated April 20 th , June 25 th , and August 4 th , 2026)

Today's wedge hole results support the overall continuity of structures at Joss . Joss has a known mineralized strike of about 1.2 kilometers, and multiple higher-grade (+2 g/T gold) mineralized zones with horizontal (true) widths of 2-20 meters within a larger lower-grade halo that ranges from 5 to 70 meters true width and remains open along strike and at depth .

Preparation of updated geological models is underway. Additionally, Revival Gold has contracted EngComp Engineering to advise on potential underground mining approaches and costs and SGS Lakefield to conduct a further phase of metallurgical testing on higher-grade material from Joss. Results are expected in the early new year.

Meanwhile, work has commenced on an expansion of Revival Gold's core logging and storage facilities at the Beartrack-Arnett site in preparation for potential follow-up drilling to further develop and evaluate the plunge/extension of higher-grade intervals.

Note: 1True widths are estimated to be 40-55% of drilled width.

"Beartrack-Arnett continues to impress with today's drilling results providing crucial support for the overall continuity of mineralized structures in the Joss underground deposit area. This year's successful program - including wedge hole drilling - has increased confidence in our ability to accelerate the pace and efficiency at which we might confirm the mineability of Joss," said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.

Mr. Agro continued, "With this year's drilling now complete, the Project team has turned to the task of updating geological models, advancing engineering concepts for potential future mining and processing, and expanding our base of operations at site. We look forward to providing further updates on this important potential value catalyst for Revival Gold later in the year."

Background

The Beartrack-Arnett gold project is a structurally controlled orogenic gold deposit striking north-south within the PCSZ. The deposit is subject to an earn-in agreement for 100% by Revival Gold and is one of the Top-5 new gold discoveries made in the United States in the last fifteen years (S&P Capital IQ Pro. Discovery is defined as an increase of gold Mineral Resources and Reserves, starting from no resource in 2010 to today).

In the Joss area, the Project currently hosts an underground sulphide Inferred Mineral Resource of 6,745,000 tonnes grading 4.05 g/T for 877,000 ounces of gold that is not included in Beartrack-Arnett's 2023 first phase open pit, heap leach PFS economics (see "Preliminary Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Beartrack-Arnett Heap Leach Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, IMC, KCH and WSP dated August 2nd, 2023, for further details).

The 2026 drilling program in the Joss area was designed to expand the area of known mineralization, augment an update to the Beartrack-Arnett's mineral resources estimate, and potentially support a future underground mine economic study.

Detailed Results

Detailed results from BT26-254DW and BT26-255DW are presented below.

Table 1: Detailed Drill Results





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Notes:

(1) Mineralized Halo calculated including internal dilution between shears where mineralization was mostly elevated above 0.5 g/T Au and had scattered intercepts > 1 g/T Au and was not capped for internal dilution.



(2) Azimuth and Dip based on the orientation of the hole at the wedge point.



(3) True thickness is estimated at 40-55% of drilled thickness in the reported holes. Numbers may not add due to rounding.



(4) Indicated intercepts are based on a 2 g/T Au cutoff grade allowing up to 1.8 meters true width of internal dilution and requiring a minimum true thickness intercept of 7.6 gram x meters or minimum true thickness of 1.8 meters.



(5) Lost samples are assigned a 0 g/T Au value for intercept calculations.

Figure 1 is a plan view of the Joss target area and geology with 2026 drilling results (including today's drilling results) shown. Figure 2 illustrates a long section view of the Joss to South Pit target area at Beartrack-Arnett (looking west). Figure 3 provides an oblique view north-west from Joss.

Figure 1: Joss Target Drill Plan Map

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Figure 2: Joss to South Pit Long-Section at Beartrack-Arnett (looking west)

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Figure 3: Oblique View From Joss at Beartrack-Arnett (looking north-west)

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QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on half sawn PQ and HQ core by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23).

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and EVP, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure-play gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and conducting exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: drilling in the Joss area that was designed to enhance Revival Gold's understanding of the area's mineral potential, support future mineral resource updates at Beartrack-Arnett, and potentially support a future underground mine economic study.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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