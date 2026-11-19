Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on November 18th, 2026 (the "Meeting").

A total of 203,423,259 common shares representing 63.32% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business at the Meeting, including:

setting the number of directors of the Company at seven (7); electing the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; re-appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; re-approving the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan for the ensuing year; ratifying and approving the Company's shareholder rights plan (the "Shareholder Rights Plan"); and ratifying and approving the Company's advance notice by-law, as amended (the "Advance Notice By-Law");

All seven incumbent directors were elected as directors for the ensuing year as follows:

Director Nominees Votes For % of Votes Cast Tim Warman 155,070,846 86.8% Hugh Agro 157,704,134 88.2% Robert Chausse 178,672,156 99.9% Wayne Hubert 176,082,778 98.5% Maura Lendon 155,066,130 86.8% Tony Manini 176,034,166 98.5% Larry Radford 178,661,238 99.9%

Following the Meeting, Revival Gold re-appointed Tim Warman as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Robert Chausse as Audit Committee Chair, Wayne Hubert as Compensation Committee Chair, Maura Lendon as Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Chair, and Larry Radford as Technical, Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility Committee Chair.

Additionally, Revival Gold's executive leadership consisting of Hugh Agro, John Meyer and Lisa Ross, were re-appointed as President & CEO, Executive VP, Engineering & Development, and Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

The Shareholder Rights Plan and Advance Notice By-Law remain subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. For further details on the Shareholder Rights Plan, please see the Company's press release dated May 21st, 2026, and for further details on the Advance Notice By-Law, please see the Company's press releases dated October 6th, 2026, and November 11, 2026.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure-play gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and conducting exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the Company's objectives, goals and future plans.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: receipt of the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Advance Notice By-Law and Shareholder Rights Plan. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors in general in respect of the Company's mineral exploration and development business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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