Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") announces that, following the publication of the voting recommendations of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") in connection with the Company's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on November 18, 2026 (the "Meeting"), the Company has amended its advance notice by-law (the "Advance Notice By-Law") to remove the maximum advance notice period applicable to shareholder nominations of directors.

ISS had recommended that shareholders vote against the resolution to confirm the Advance Notice By-Law, citing its concern about the inclusion of a maximum time limit for the submission of shareholder nominations of directors. The Advance Notice By-Law had provided that, in the case of an annual shareholder meeting, notice to the Company must be given not less than 30 days prior to the date of the annual meeting nor more than 65 days before the date of such meeting.

In response to ISS's recommendation, the Company has amended the Advance Notice By-Law to remove the maximum 65-day advance notice period, while retaining the existing 30-day minimum advance notice requirement. The amendment is intended to address ISS's concern and provide shareholders with greater flexibility in submitting nominations of directors in advance of a meeting of shareholders. No other amendments were made to the Advance Notice By-Law.

The Advance Notice By-Law, as amended, is effective immediately and will be placed before shareholders for approval, confirmation and ratification at the Meeting. Pursuant to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act, the Advance Notice By-Law will cease to be effective unless it is approved, ratified and confirmed by a resolution adopted by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting.

The Company confirms that management proxy holders intend to vote for the resolution to confirm the Advance Notice By-Law, as amended, at the Meeting, except in respect of proxies that contain specific voting instructions to the contrary.

The Board of Directors believes that the amendment appropriately addresses the concern raised by ISS while preserving the Company's ability to ensure an orderly and transparent director nomination process in the interests of the Company and its shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's management information circular with respect to the Meeting.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure-play gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and conducting exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not composed of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the submission of the Advance Notice By-Law to shareholders for ratification, confirmation and approval at the Meeting; and the operation of the Advance Notice By-Law and its intended benefits and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: receipt of the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Advance Notice By-Law. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors in general in respect of the Company's mineral exploration and development business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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