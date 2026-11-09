Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the exercise of previously disclosed options (the "Options") to acquire private property interests at its Mercur Gold Project ("Mercur" or the "Project") in Utah. The Company has also further consolidated its land position by securing additional peripheral mineral interests through a Utah State auction process. Together, these transactions fortify Revival Gold's land position as the Company advances Mercur towards completion of a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") near the end of Q1, 2027.

"Exercising these Options brings the entire Mercur land position under a single company's ownership for the first time, marking an important milestone as we work toward a potential return to gold production as early as 2029," commented Hugh Agro, President & CEO. "The Mercur district has a rich history of mining, having produced approximately 2.6 million ounces of gold between 1890 and 1998. Revival Gold is pleased to have the opportunity to work with state, county, and municipal officials to carry this legacy forward into the next century," added Agro.

Completion of Previously Disclosed Property Options

Through its subsidiary Revival Gold (Utah) Inc. ("Revival Utah"), Revival Gold has completed the exercise of previously disclosed purchase Options with Geyser Marion Gold Mining Company ("Geyser Marion") and Sacramento Gold Mining Company ("Sacramento"). The options and assignment agreements pursuant to which the Options were granted were originally entered into on October 25th, 2021, and amended on October 13th, 2023. The Geyser Marion agreement covers interests in 157 patented mining claims and 257 fee lots in the Main Mercur and West Mercur areas. The Sacramento agreement covers interests in 19 patented mining claims in the Main Mercur area. To complete the Options, Revival Utah will pay the remaining option payments of US$127,188 to Geyser Marion and US$37,500 to Sacramento, being the only consideration remaining outstanding under the Option Agreements. No royalty is retained by Geyser Marion or Sacramento under the Options.

Closing of the acquisitions under the previously disclosed option agreements with Geyser Marion and Sacramento is scheduled for November 9th, 2026, and completion of the Geyser Marion purchase terminates the existing lease covering 61 patented mining claims at West Mercur that were previously leased to Revival Utah.

Additional State Mineral Leases

Additionally, Revival Gold has secured two peripheral 10-year mineral leases totalling 425 hectares (1,051 acres) in Tooele County, Utah, through a State auction process for US$54,700. In addition to the one-time auction payment, each lease carries an annual obligation of US$3 per acre, representing approximately US$3,150 annually across the two leases.

The additional leases complement Revival Gold's existing Mercur land position and provide a 10-year tenure over peripheral ground as the Company continues to evaluate the Project's exploration and development potential.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Executive Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure-play gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and conducting exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

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Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: statements regarding the targeted completion of a PFS near the end of Q1 2027 and timing for receipt of approval; working towards a potential return to gold production as early as 2029; and the expectation of carrying the legacy of the Mercur mining history into the next century.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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