Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold Über 4.000 USD! 90 % der Lagerstätte getestet - es geht los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 14:34 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bento MDM Launches French Version of Its European MDM Platform

French-speaking IT teams can now manage their devices in their own language, while choosing to host their data in the EU or deploy the solution on-premises

Bento MDM Launches French Version of Its European MDM Platform

BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bento MDM, one of the best MDM solutions for businesses, today launched its French interface. Developed by 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. (BVB: BENTO), the platform centralizes device management and security, with a choice of where data is hosted.

Data stays in Europe

GDPR governs data transfers outside the EU, and the NIS2 Directive strengthens cybersecurity risk management, including for suppliers. Bento MDM leaves the choice to the organization:

  • EU-hosted SaaS: data in the cloud version stays in the European Union.
  • On-premises installation: the on-premises version runs on the organization's own infrastructure.
  • European vendor: a Romanian company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

One console, in French

The interface is available in French and Italian, in addition to English; a Spanish version is planned. From a single console, administrators manage Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and IoT devices: enrollment, apps, updates, security policies and remote support.

"An IT team shouldn't have to choose between a tool it understands and a tool it can trust with its data. With Bento MDM in French, hosted in Europe or installed on-site, that trade-off disappears," said Ionut Soare, Senior Product Manager at Bento MDM.

Available today, as SaaS or on-premises: free trial or demo at bentomdm.com.

About Bento MDM

Bento MDM lets IT teams manage, secure and automate their devices from a centralized console, as SaaS or on-premises.

About 2B Intelligent Soft S.A.

A Romanian software and IT and cloud services company, 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. develops Bento MDM and Bento Field Service Management. The company has been listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB: BENTO) since 2022 and is a regional partner of Microsoft, HPE and Cisco.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94ed8d95-5c50-44f4-bdb1-0a9d58791b39



Media contact Laura Mihaela Ciurea office@bento.ro

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.