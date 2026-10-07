Researchers from Modat, an internet intelligence company based in The Hague, and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-NL) of the Netherlands have found 8,547 internet-facing systems at European solar projects and wind farms that should not be reachable from the internet, including exposed admin interfaces and control panels. The researchers mapped operating solar parks and wind farms in 40 countries across the European Union, the European Free Trade Association and EU candidate states, excluding rooftop installations, and found exposed systems in 35 of them. They presented the findings this ...

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