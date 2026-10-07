Second Recent Three-Year Award from Customer Expands Long-Standing Relationship Across Additional Location

Trio-Tech International (NASDAQ: TRT), a comprehensive provider of semiconductor back-end solutions and a global value-added supplier of electronic equipment, today announced it has secured a new three-year contract valued at approximately $4.45 million to provide burn-in testing equipment and ongoing technical and maintenance support to an existing European automotive semiconductor customer.

The new award is a separate contract from the three-year production burn-in services agreement Trio-Tech announced on September 17, 2026, and further expands a long-standing customer relationship spanning multiple geographies. The agreement also includes provisions for a potential extension beyond the initial three-year term.

The new program will utilize burn-in equipment similar to the technology supporting the previously announced program and reflects the customer's continued confidence in Trio-Tech's technology, reliability and service capabilities. The award demonstrates the Company's ability to provide consistent semiconductor testing solutions and technical support across customers' global operations.

Over the initial three-year term, the contract is expected to contribute recurring revenue while strengthening Trio-Tech's portfolio of long-term customer engagements. Together, the two recent awards highlight the breadth of Trio-Tech's semiconductor back-end solutions, spanning both production burn-in services and customized burn-in equipment and support.

S.W. Yong, the Company's Chairman and CEO, said, "We are pleased to further expand this long-standing customer relationship with a second significant three-year program. Our ability to support this customer successfully across multiple geographies reflects the strength of our technology, the reliability of our solutions and the service capabilities of our global team.

"This new award also demonstrates the value of the long-term relationships we have built with our customers. As their semiconductor testing needs evolve and expand across locations, we believe Trio-Tech is well positioned to support them with an integrated range of burn-in equipment, production testing services, and technical expertise."

Automotive semiconductors operate in demanding environments and must meet rigorous reliability and performance requirements. Trio-Tech's experience in burn-in testing, reliability services, and specialized equipment enables the Company to support semiconductor manufacturers as they address increasingly complex testing requirements across automotive and other advanced applications.

Trio-Tech provides a broad range of semiconductor back-end solutions, including burn-in systems, burn-in boards, reliability testing, production burn-in services and related equipment maintenance and technical support. The Company believes that increasing semiconductor complexity and stringent reliability requirements across automotive, AI, high-performance computing and other advanced applications are creating additional opportunities for its testing technologies and services.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International (NASDAQ: TRT) is a California-based company operating in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Founded in 1958, Trio-Tech is a leading provider of semiconductor testing services, manufacturing solutions, and value-added distribution services. The Company's diversified business segments include Semiconductor Back-End Solutions and Industrial Electronics.

For more information, visit http://www.triotech.com/ and www.universalfareast.com. Follow Trio-Tech on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; the divestiture of one or more business segments in response to, among other factors, changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; trade tension between U.S. and China and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this release are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

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