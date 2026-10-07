Ondas Inc.: Ondas Secures Over $165 Million in New Orders Since Last Order Update

Over $270 million in orders secured since June 30, expanding backlog and strengthening revenue visibility into 2027

Order activity spans Ondas' autonomous defense portfolio as ULTRA and IonStrike advance through key customer validation milestones

Includes recently announced $56 million Electronic Safe & Arm Devices ("ESAD") award demonstrating traction with a leading European neo-prime and potential for re-occurring program demand

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous systems and advanced defense and security technologies, today announced that it secured more than $165 million in aggregate orders during the second half of August through October 1st. Combined with approximately $105 million in orders secured earlier in the third quarter and disclosed as of the Company's August 13 investor call, orders secured since June 30 totaled over $270 million, expanding the Company's backlog and strengthening revenue visibility into 2027.

Order activity was broad-based across geographies and product categories, reflecting demand for Ondas' scalable, cost-effective autonomous defense and security technologies. The Company also achieved customer and program validation milestones across its portfolio, including meaningful progress with ULTRA, a U.S. Department of War program of record candidate, and the IonStrike "Shahed Killer" which continues to validate the substantial market opportunity with U.S. defense customers for those platforms. Ondas believes its broad portfolio, expanding manufacturing footprint, engineering capabilities and customer relationships position the Company to address multiple layers of the autonomous defense ecosystem and to pursue cross-selling and integration opportunities.

"The strength and breadth of our order activity demonstrate the increasing demand we are seeing across the Ondas portfolio," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Importantly, both ULTRA and IonStrike have captured strategically significant orders and are advancing through key customer validation milestones, which we believe can open substantially larger markets. We look forward to sharing more details on ULTRA and IonStrike as we move through the fourth quarter."

"At the same time, the recently announced ESAD award captured by Bron for the fast-growing loitering munitions market in Europe demonstrates the value of adding differentiated technologies that are being designed into next-generation defense platforms. We believe these developments reinforce our strategy of building Ondas into a scaled autonomous defense and security platform capable of delivering integrated, mission-critical technologies across the United States and allied markets," Brock concluded.

The Company believes the convergence of rising global defense spending, operational lessons from current conflicts, and accelerating adoption of autonomous technologies is creating a significant multi-billion-dollar industry wide opportunity across its core defense and security markets. Many of the same technologies also address mission-critical needs in large industrial and commercial markets, supporting Ondas' dual-purpose strategy of developing and scaling autonomous solutions across both defenseand industrial applications. Ondas expects demand to continue growing for scalable, cost-effective and integratedsolutions spanning Counter-UAS, loitering munition systems, ISR, ground robotics, electronic warfare, AI-enabled command-and-control, and critical infrastructure inspection and monitoring.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-secures-over-165-million-in-new-orders-since-last-order-upd-1233869