PostSig Expands Enterprise Platform for Financial and Operational Control

New capabilities connect governing commitments to spend, inventory, products and vendors across complex commercial relationships

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / PostSig today introduced a significant expansion of its enterprise platform, giving Finance, Procurement, Market Data and Operations teams a shared foundation for managing commercial performance. The expansion follows PostSig being named Best Data Governance Solution in WatersTechnology's 2026 Inside Market Data & Inside Reference Data Awards and its first enterprise deployment with data consultancy CJC, which manages market data for a London multi-asset broker.

Pricing schedules, service orders, product inventories and entitlements change over time. When teams manage those records separately, they may see individual values but cannot reliably determine which one applies, why it changed, or how the change should affect spend.

"Commercial commitments do not stop at the document," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and Co-Founder of PostSig. "They show up in products, pricing, invoices, entitlements, usage, and accountability. PostSig connects that operational reality to what governs now, so teams can identify where performance diverges and act with confidence."

New Enterprise Capabilities

Spend and Invoices connects pricing, invoices, budgets, and allocations. It supports actual and amortized spend, budget-to-actual analysis, hierarchical cost allocation, multi-currency requirements and active invoice reconciliation.

Inventory and Entitlements provides a current view of products, licenses, users, entitlements, delivery methods and rights. A new Bloomberg Terminal Management Module brings terminal inventory, user assignments and related entitlement information into the same environment.

Products and Pricing follows products across fee schedules, pricing history, service orders and invoices. PostSig identifies when one service order replaces another and helps flag continued billing for products that have been removed.

Vendors provides a complete view of the economics, activity, commitments, and responsibilities surrounding each vendor. This supports vendor reviews, renewal planning, spend analysis, and accountability across the organization.

All four capabilities operate within a single PostSig environment and share the same underlying information and context. A price change can flow through spend, a product removal can expose an invoice discrepancy, inventory can inform a renewal, and allocation rules can connect costs to the teams responsible.

From Commitments to Performance

Powered by LineageAI , PostSig maintains how commitments and operational records relate over time. It determines what currently applies, why something changed, and whether business activity reflects the governing commitment.

Rather than returning document information alone, PostSig evaluates pricing, billing, inventory, and other operational activity against that current state. PostSig preserves the connections among governing commitments, products, prices, invoices, and operational records, allowing teams to trace each result to the source evidence and change that produced it.

PostSig connects the platform to major systems of record, including e-signature, content, ERP, CRM, CLM, HRIS, and procurement platforms. This allows organizations to connect commitments and operational records without replacing the systems they already use.

PostSig MCP, the platform's intelligence gateway, makes this connected business context available to the applications, workflows, and AI assistants customers build for their needs. It includes more than 30 tools today, supported by a growing library of skills across spend, allocation, pricing, renewals, vendors, reporting, rights, and governance.

PostSig supports regional deployment in the United States and European Union, with both the application and customer data hosted in the customer's selected region. PostSig is not dependent on a single model provider and routes each task to the approved model best suited to the data and required output.

Built for Enterprise Complexity

"In complex Market Data environments, the challenge is connecting commercial commitments to the products, prices, invoices, and inventory teams manage every day," said Sara Baker, Global Head of Commercial Management at CJC. "PostSig CPM brings that information together, giving us a stronger foundation for implementation and helping clients see where action is needed."

PostSig's deep expertise in Capital Markets helped it tackle this challenge first in complex Market Data relationships, where pricing, licensing rights, entitlements, and operational activity continually change. But the problem extends far beyond financial services. Across industries, businesses face the same disconnect between what they agreed to and what they actually pay, use, and do.

This expansion brings that expertise to the broader enterprise, connecting spend, inventory, products, and vendors in one platform. LineageAI maintains how governing commitments and operational records relate over time, helping teams identify changes, understand their consequences, and act without reconstructing the relationship at every decision.

"A modern interface is not the same as enterprise intelligence," said Bartel. "The real test is whether a business can rely on the system as prices, products, rights, and responsibilities change. We are raising that bar by connecting what was agreed to what actually happens. Not just another place to view the business, but a foundation to operate from."

About PostSig

PostSig is a commitment intelligence platform for complex commercial relationships and investment portfolios. PostSig Contract Performance Management and PostSig Investor Rights Intelligence applications help teams determine what applies now and act on it. Powered by LineageAI, the platform connects governing commitments with operational records to deliver current, traceable intelligence. PostSig MCP makes that intelligence available to approved applications and workflows.

PostSig works alongside existing ERP, CRM, CLM, and procurement systems. The company has earned six industry awards and recognitions from WatersTechnology and Aragon Research for its innovation in AI, data governance, and Content Intelligence.

For more information, visit www.postsig.com .

Media Contact

Tiffaney Fox Quintana

PostSig, Inc.

tiffaney@postsig.com

SOURCE: PostSig

PostSig CPM Overview-Oct2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/postsig-expands-enterprise-platform-for-financial-and-operational-1233402