Vituity Cares Brings Music and Purpose to Nashville With Benefit Concert at Cannery Hall

Demola, Elijah Scott, Coey Redd, DJ Delano, Trew the Star, and Jeffrey 'Sax' Stevenson come together for a special evening of live music supporting Vituity Cares' mission to expand access to care and strengthen communities

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Vituity Cares, a charitable foundation focused on improving the health of underserved communities, will bring music, community, and purpose together for the Vituity Cares Benefit Concert: Music with a Mission, taking place Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Cannery Hall in Nashville. One hundred percent of proceeds from the event will support Vituity Cares programming, including Healthcare For All, Well Within Reach, Packed with Care, and UPLIFT.

The evening will feature internationally recognized multi-genre violinist Demola, country artist Elijah Scott, Jamaican DJ and producer DJ Delano, R&B/soul singer and American Idol finalist Trew the Star, Austin-based saxophonist Jeffrey 'Sax' Stevenson, and Nashville-based country artist Coey Redd. The evening will also include a special guest appearance by comedian and Vituity Cares Ambassador Hasan Minhaj. Together, the artists will bring their distinct sounds and styles to the Cannery Hall stage for an unforgettable night of live music and connection.

More than a concert, the event will bring together music fans, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and supporters around the shared purpose of expanding access to care and helping build healthier, more equitable communities. In addition to an evening of live music, Vituity Cares will recognize a select group of changemakers whose work is creating meaningful impact in their communities. Honorees will be presented with the Vituity Cares Award during the event, celebrating individuals whose leadership and service reflect the organization's commitment to healthier, more equitable communities. Among this year's winners are Thaddeus Bullard (WWE wrestler, Titus O'Neil), Kier Gaines (Licensed Therapist and NYT Bestselling Author), Harry Hudson (Singer and Founder of the Hey, I'm Here For You Foundation), Solome Tibebu (behavioral health innovator), and more to be announced.

"Music has a unique ability to bring people together, and that spirit of connection is at the heart of Vituity Cares. Through this event, we're bringing new audiences into the Vituity Cares mission and creating an experience that we hope inspires people to learn more, get involved, and help expand access to care", said Beena Patel Minhaj, DrPH, MPH, Executive Director, Vituity Cares.

Through programs including Healthcare For All, Well Within Reach, Packed with Care, and UPLIFT, Vituity Cares expands access to care through free pop-up clinics offering healthcare screenings, physical exams, prescription refills, vaccinations, and wound care for underserved communities, including people experiencing homelessness. The foundation also provides scholarships, mentorship, and healthcare career exploration programs to help students from diverse backgrounds become the next generation of healthcare leaders.

"This evening is about celebrating the people who are making a difference in their communities and bringing others together around that same spirit of service. We're proud to recognize our Vituity Cares honorees while using the power of music to support a shared vision for healthier communities", said Imamu Tomlinson, MD, MBA, CEO, Vituity and Board of Directors, Chair, Vituity Cares.

The Nashville benefit concert will harness the power of music to introduce new audiences to that mission while creating opportunities for connection, awareness, and support. Guests will also have opportunities throughout the evening to learn more about Vituity Cares, its work in communities across the country, and ways to support its mission.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Vituity Cares Benefit Concert: Music with a Mission

WHEN: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

DOORS: 8:00 p.m.

SHOW: 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Cannery Hall - Mainstage, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203

FEATURING: Demola, Elijah Scott, DJ Delano, Trew the Star and Coey Redd

AGES: 21+

TICKETS: https://vituitycares.org/live-from-nashville/

General admission and VIP experiences are available. The VIP experience includes early entry, two drink tickets, hors d'oeuvres and access to the VIP Lounge.

For concert inquiries, contact meetings@vituity.com .

ABOUT VITUITY CARES

Vituity Cares is dedicated to addressing healthcare disparities, expanding access to care and empowering the next generation of diverse healthcare leaders. Through healthcare services, educational programs, outreach and strategic partnerships, the organization works to bring resources and support closer to communities facing barriers to care. For more information, visit VituityCares.org.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

DEMOLA

Demola is an internationally recognized, award-winning multi-genre violinist, singer, songwriter and producer known for transforming the violin into a contemporary musical experience. The Nigerian-born, Houston-based artist blends Afrobeats with R&B, reggae, hip-hop, pop, jazz and global influences.

ELIJAH SCOTT

Elijah Scott is a country artist with a soulful, contemporary sound blending traditional country storytelling with elements of Americana and blues. Originally from California, his music is rooted in authentic storytelling and modern country influences.

DJ DELANO

Jamaican DJ, producer and remixer Delano "DJ Delano" Thomas is a veteran of Caribbean music and a longtime force behind Kingston's Renaissance Disco sound system. He is known for blending reggae, dancehall and contemporary sounds into high-energy performances.

TREW THE STAR

Montgomery, Alabama native Trew the Star is an R&B and soul artist known for his powerful vocals and versatile sound. He gained national attention through his appearance on American Idol and continues to build his audience through original music and soulful performances.

JEFFREY 'SAX' STEVENSON

Jeffrey "Sax" Stevenson is an Austin-based saxophonist and content creator known for reimagining pop music through the saxophone. His viral performances have earned recognition from artists including Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Selena Gomez, and he appeared as a saxophonist in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

COEY REDD

Coey Redd is a Nashville firebrand: singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer pushing country forward by welding classic storytelling to pop-sized hooks. Her sound is built on contrast and hustle, country at its core, sharpened by confidence and intention. She is not competing with country artists. She is competing with culture.

MEDIA CONTACT

Devin Kincade

Vituity

Devin.kincade@vituity.com

SOURCE: Vituity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vituity-cares-brings-music-and-purpose-to-nashville-with-benefit-conc-1233740