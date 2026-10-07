Avon Lake Citizens for Responsible Redevelopment: Proposed Avon Lake Charter Amendment Puts $400+ Million in Potential Investment and City's 23-Acre Lakefront Park Plan at Risk

Avon Lake City Council has formally opposed the amendment; City's current plan relies on TIF to acquire approximately 23 acres for a public lakefront park and expanded Lake Erie access

AVON LAKE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Avon Lake Citizens for Responsible Redevelopment today announced its opposition to the proposed amendment to the Avon Lake City Charter, citing concerns about what the measure could mean for the City's current plan for 23 acres of the former Avon Lake Power Plant property for a public lakefront park and expanded public access to Lake Erie.

The City of Avon Lake has a Purchase and Sale Agreement with the owner to acquire approximately 23 acres of the lakefront property. The City says its current plan is to use Tax Increment Financing (TIF) associated with redevelopment to help acquire the property and create the future lakefront park and improved public access to Lake Erie. The City states "Without TIF that plan cannot move forward."

The proposed Charter Amendment would add Section 69(B) to the Avon Lake City Charter and require an additional citywide vote before certain TIF legislation involving the property could take effect. It would also require voter approval before certain future City Council ordinances rezoning specified former power plant parcels to the Lakefront Mixed-Use Overlay District (LMU-O) could take effect.

Avon Lake City Council has formally opposed the proposed amendment through Resolution No. 26-80, identifying concerns involving redevelopment uncertainty, potential delays, investment, TIF financing and the City's plans for the future lakefront park.

"Avon Lake has spent years working toward a plan that could transform this former industrial property into a major public lakefront asset," said a spokesperson for Avon Lake Citizens for Responsible Redevelopment. "That plan includes 23 acres for a public lakefront park, expanded access to Lake Erie and coordinated redevelopment of the remaining property. Residents deserve to understand how the proposed Charter Amendment could affect the approvals and financing structure the City is relying upon to move that plan forward."

Avon Lake City Council Has Formally Opposed the Amendment

In Resolution No. 26-80, Avon Lake City Council formally opposed the proposed Charter Amendment and identified concerns about the additional approval requirements, including potential redevelopment delays, uncertainty for prospective developers and investors, complications involving TIF and coordinated development, and potential effects on plans for the future lakefront park.

Council stated that prospective developers could be required to make substantial expenditures for design, engineering, planning and other development activities before knowing whether actions covered by the Amendment would ultimately receive voter approval.

Existing Public Review and Oversight Would Remain

Avon Lake City Council also stated that the City's existing Charter, Planning and Zoning Code, public-hearing requirements, Planning Commission review, City Council legislative process, development standards and applicable state law already provide opportunities for public participation and governmental oversight of redevelopment.

"Residents should understand that this isn't a choice between having public oversight and having no public oversight," the spokesperson said. "The property is already subject to an extensive public planning, zoning and approval process. The question is whether another citywide election should be added after those established processes for the specific actions covered by the Amendment."

TIF Is Central to the City's Current Park-Acquisition Plan

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is an economic-development tool that uses a portion of the increased property value generated by new development to help pay for eligible public improvements and infrastructure.

According to the City of Avon Lake, TIF is not a tax increase. Existing baseline property taxes continue to normal local taxing bodies, while TIF applies to the increase in property value generated by new construction.

For the former power plant property, the City's preliminary $60 million TIF budget includes approximately $15 million for park acquisition, $15 million for park improvements and $30 million for other eligible infrastructure such as roads, sidewalks, sewers and lighting. The City notes that those amounts remain subject to change as the project progresses.

Most importantly, the City expressly connects TIF to its current park-acquisition plan, stating that it plans to use TIF to acquire the 23 acres and that "Without TIF that plan cannot move forward."

Redevelopment Plan Includes Public and Economic Benefits

The City has been working toward public acquisition of a significant portion of the former power plant property for several years. In November 2025, City Council authorized a Real Estate Purchase Agreement for approximately 23 acres intended for public parkland. The City's historical timeline describes the acquisition as an important step toward transforming the property into a lakefront asset for Avon Lake residents.

The park concept is also incorporated into the City's adopted Lakefront Mixed-Use Overlay framework. Chapter 1219 requires at least 20 contiguous acres of publicly accessible parkland adjacent to Lake Erie as part of development under the LMU-O framework, along with provisions addressing pedestrian and bicycle access to shoreline park areas.

The City's stated redevelopment objectives include a public lakefront park, improved access to Lake Erie and new opportunities for economic development and redevelopment.

Development, Investment and Avon Lake's Tax Base

Redevelopment of the former power plant property represents the potential for significant new private investment, jobs and economic activity in Avon Lake. According to the City of Avon Lake, projections include more than $400 million in potential future developer investment in the property.

Economic analysis prepared for the contemplated redevelopment also projects more than 2,000 construction jobs, hundreds of permanent jobs and millions of dollars in potential new annual property-tax revenue. These figures are projections based on the contemplated redevelopment and actual investment, employment and tax revenue will depend upon the final development plan, market conditions, development timing and other factors.

The City states that, over the long term, redevelopment of the former power plant property is expected to grow the tax base for both the City of Avon Lake and Avon Lake City School District, generating new property- and income-tax revenue as homes and businesses are constructed. The City also notes that precise revenue projections remain theoretical until a final development plan and TIF application are in place.

Avon Lake Citizens for Responsible Redevelopment is urging Avon Lake residents to vote NO on the proposed Charter Amendment. A NO vote means the proposed Amendment to add Section 69(B) to the Avon Lake City Charter will not be adopted.

Residents can learn more about the proposed Charter Amendment and redevelopment of the former Avon Lake Power Plant property at https://avonlakeresponsible.com/.

About Avon Lake Citizens for Responsible Redevelopment

Avon Lake Citizens for Responsible Redevelopment is an Ohio political action committee organized to provide information concerning the proposed Avon Lake Charter Amendment and issues affecting the responsible redevelopment of the former Avon Lake Power Plant property. Learn more at https://avonlakeresponsible.com/.

Media Contact:

Avon Lake Citizens for Responsible Redevelopment

info@avonlakeresponsible.com

SOURCE: Avon Lake Citizens for Responsible Redevelopment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/proposed-avon-lake-charter-amendment-puts-400-million-in-potential-investment-and-citys-1233804