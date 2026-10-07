Clear Capital Closes a Longstanding Industry Blind Spot by Bringing Image-Derived Property Insights Directly into ClearAVM

Powered by Restb.ai computer vision technology, ClearAVM improves automated valuation accuracy to enable access to more underwriting-ready values

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Clear Capital , the national real estate analytics, data solutions, and valuation technology company, today announced a transformation to ClearAVM , its lending-grade automated valuation model (AVM), that incorporates available condition and quality insights into its market analysis delivering more accurate automated valuations, enabling access to further actionable, underwriting-ready values.

Understanding qualitative property information, such as Condition & Quality, has historically been difficult for AVMs to account for. The AVM assumes average condition, which increases the potential to overvalue a property in poor condition or undervalue one with significant upgrades.

Clear Capital is addressing that industry gap by empowering ClearAVM with Restb.ai's computer vision technology, which it acquired earlier this year . Restb.ai processes more than 2 billion property photos each month to derive proprietary insights. With Restb.ai, ClearAVM now features greater visibility into property characteristics that can materially influence market value.

By bringing qualitative insights into the market analysis, ClearAVM gives lenders and investors a more informed view of collateral, earlier in the decision-making process. That can help reduce valuation gaps that surface later in origination, keep more home equity loans in faster automated workflows and give capital markets teams greater precision when pricing loan pools, all while preserving the speed and scalability of an AVM.

In testing, the enhanced model improved PPE10 by 3.81% compared with the previous version, meaning 3.81% more valuations were within 10% of market value.

"This update represents a continued effort to constantly refine ClearAVM and push the accuracy of our AVM model further so customers can access the highest performance without interrupting their workflow," said Erica Vigen , Product Director, Analytics at Clear Capital. "A performance jump of this magnitude typically reflects more than a year of model development. This is what becomes possible in one single release when we can allow the model access to the quality of insights Restb.ai provides."

Beginning Oct. 8, 2026, the enhancement will be applied automatically for existing ClearAVM customers, with no changes required to current delivery, integrations, or file formats.

"What customers will see in ClearAVM today is just a glimpse of the value image-derived insights can bring to their collateral decisions," said Nathan Brannen , Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai. "Since joining Clear Capital, we've been building toward a future where every valuation is informed by a clearer view of the property itself. This release is a meaningful first step, with much more on the way."

To learn more about ClearAVM or to access a sample, visit clearcapital.com/clearavm .

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our AI-driven analytics, data solutions, valuation services and automated appraisal review platforms. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes - is embodied by our team members across our brands and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

For more information, please visit www.clearcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

clearcapital@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clear-capital-closes-a-longstanding-industry-blind-spot-by-bring-1233833