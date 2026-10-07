From ESS News Bulgaria-based AuroraCell has introduced a 9.7 kWh residential energy storage system based on sodium-ion chromium oxide (NCO) battery technology. Unlike standard sodium-ion batteries, sodium-ion NCO technology uses a different cathode chemistry designed to improve battery life, stability and performance across a wider temperature range. Sodium ions still carry the charge, while the NCO cathode gives the battery its distinct performance characteristics. In practical terms, the system is designed to compensate for some of the typical limitations associated with sodium-ion batteries, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...