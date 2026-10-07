Clinisys, a global leader in laboratory informatics, today announced the expansion of its innovation portfolio with integrated document intelligence capabilities in Clinisys Laboratory Solution (CLS), helping laboratories capture, govern, search, and activate information across scientific and operational workflows while advancing Clinisys's vision of connected laboratory intelligence.

As laboratories continue to generate growing volumes of forms, instrument outputs, reports, images, requisitions, quality documentation, and scientific records, many organizations face challenges caused by fragmented systems, manual data entry, disconnected repositories, and limited access to unstructured information.

Through document intelligence capabilities embedded within CLS, Clinisys is helping laboratories transform documents and unstructured content into searchable, governed, workflow-ready information. This innovation helps bridge the gap between unstructured laboratory content and intelligent laboratory workflows.

This innovation further advances Clinisys's vision of connected laboratory intelligence, where data, documents, workflows, analytics, and governed AI work together within a unified laboratory platform. The initiative complements existing investments in CLS, Clinisys Analytics Module, CLS CARE, electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) integration, and the next generation of agent-enabled laboratory workflows under development.

Turning Laboratory Documents into Actionable Intelligence

Traditional document management systems help laboratories store and retrieve information. Modern laboratories need to find it, understand it, govern it, and act on it. From sample to insight, laboratories increasingly depend on both structured and unstructured information.

Document intelligence capabilities within CLS are designed to help laboratories capture information from requisitions, reports, scanned documents, images, and other laboratory content; classify and organize information automatically; make content searchable and discoverable; and connect information directly to laboratory workflows.

By bringing document intelligence into the CLS experience, laboratories can access document-centric information without requiring users to move between disconnected systems.

The integrated capabilities support:

Centralized governance and management of laboratory documents and associated information.

Automated extraction and classification of document content.

Search and retrieval across both structured and unstructured laboratory information.

Enhanced traceability, auditability, and document lifecycle management.

Support for document-driven workflows including review, routing, and approval processes.

A unified experience that connects documents, workflows, and laboratory operations.

Reducing manual effort through intelligent processing

Laboratories have historically invested significant time manually processing and validating information from paper forms, requisitions, reports, scans, and other document-based records.

Industry studies referenced by Clinisys indicate that manual entry and transcription activities remain a significant contributor to pre-analytic workload, creating operational bottlenecks and increasing the risk of errors.

Embedded intelligent processing capabilities help laboratories convert information contained within documents into structured, usable data that can be connected directly to CLS workflows. These capabilities include optical character recognition (OCR), intelligent classification, metadata extraction, and automated indexing designed to reduce manual effort while improving access to information.

The result is a more connected laboratory environment where information becomes easier to find, govern, use, and reuse across scientific and operational workflows.

Building the Intelligence Layer for Future Laboratories

Document intelligence is also expected to play an important role in Clinisys's broader innovation strategy.

As laboratories increase their use of analytics, automation, governed AI, and intelligent agents, access to trusted and governed information becomes increasingly important. Connecting document-based information with laboratory operations helps create a stronger foundation for future intelligence-driven workflows.

By extending CLS beyond traditional laboratory transactions and into the management of unstructured laboratory information, Clinisys continues to evolve its platform strategy around connected laboratory intelligence.

"Laboratories generate enormous volumes of information, much of it locked inside documents, reports, images, and scientific records," said Anthony Ventress, Chief Product Officer, Clinisys. "Our vision is to help laboratories transform that information into connected, searchable, governed intelligence that can be used across operations, analytics, and AI-driven workflows. Document intelligence is an important step toward building the future of connected laboratory intelligence and the foundation for intelligent laboratory workflows."

About Clinisys

Clinisys is a global provider of intelligent laboratory informatics solutions that support a healthier and safer world. Serving healthcare, life sciences, and public health customers, Clinisys is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona; Raleigh, NC; Woking, England; and Ghent, Belgium. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys's platform and cloud-based solutions in over 7,000 laboratories across 42 countries. Learn more at www.clinisys.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michele Schicchi

SVP, Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, CMO

Clinisys

Michele.Schicchi@clinisys.com