Global leaders share how they are applying decision intelligence to the decisions that run the business

Aera Technology, the decision intelligence leader, today announced AeraHUB 26 NYC, its annual global summit taking place October 27-28, 2026, at Pier Sixty in New York City. Leaders from Alcon, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Avantor, ExxonMobil, Kerry Group, AstraZeneca, Sol de Janeiro, Bristol Myers Squibb, and more will share how they are using decision intelligence to accelerate decision-making, optimize operations, and create business value.

Decision intelligence has reached an inflection point as enterprises apply AI to the decisions that run the business. Organizations are automating more routine decisions while augmenting complex ones, with people setting the objectives, policies, constraints, and oversight. As decisions are digitized, their context and outcomes create a decision memory that improves future decisions. Together, these shifts are enabling a decision-centric model for how enterprises operate.

AeraHUB 26 NYC will bring the decision-centric operating model to life, showing what it looks like in practice, what leading enterprises are doing differently, and how organizations can start and scale. Attendees will hear from companies at every stage of the journey, from their first months of decision intelligence adoption to enterprise scale and increasing levels of automation and autonomy. Aera Technology will also unveil its latest innovations for building, governing, and scaling decision automation.

Session Highlights

Opening Keynote The Decision-Centric Enterprise: Aera Technology Co-Founder and CEO Fred Laluyaux explores why the next era of enterprise AI will be measured in decisions, not models and what that shift means for the C-suite and how companies operate.

Aera Technology Co-Founder and CEO Fred Laluyaux explores why the next era of enterprise AI will be measured in decisions, not models and what that shift means for the C-suite and how companies operate. Innovation Showcase What's New in Aera: A first look at new capabilities for building, governing, and scaling decision intelligence across the enterprise.

A first look at new capabilities for building, governing, and scaling decision intelligence across the enterprise. Customer Stories Decision Intelligence in Action: Leaders share how they are applying decision intelligence to critical business decisions, building adoption, scaling across the enterprise, and creating business value.

Leaders share how they are applying decision intelligence to critical business decisions, building adoption, scaling across the enterprise, and creating business value. The Autonomous Enterprise and the Future of Work: Joseph Fuller, Professor of Management Practice and Co-Director of the Managing the Future of Work Project at Harvard Business School, explores what leaders should expect as AI moves from experiment to operating model and reshapes the workforce.

Joseph Fuller, Professor of Management Practice and Co-Director of the Managing the Future of Work Project at Harvard Business School, explores what leaders should expect as AI moves from experiment to operating model and reshapes the workforce. Getting Started with Decision Intelligence: Florian Selch, CEO and Co-Founder of Masters of Supply Chain, leads a conversation with leaders from Nufarm, Oncor, So Help Me Understand, and Wallenius Wilhelmsen on what the early stages of decision intelligence adoption look like, from choosing the right first use cases to building trust and laying the foundation to scale.

Florian Selch, CEO and Co-Founder of Masters of Supply Chain, leads a conversation with leaders from Nufarm, Oncor, So Help Me Understand, and Wallenius Wilhelmsen on what the early stages of decision intelligence adoption look like, from choosing the right first use cases to building trust and laying the foundation to scale. Inside the Autonomous Enterprise: Live demonstrations show an autonomous value chain in action and the role of decision architects in designing and governing enterprise decisions.

Live demonstrations show an autonomous value chain in action and the role of decision architects in designing and governing enterprise decisions. Product Track: Aera product leaders lead live demonstrations of AI economics, policy-driven decisions, simulation, agent teams, and use cases across forecasting, inventory, and supply and demand balancing.

Aera product leaders lead live demonstrations of AI economics, policy-driven decisions, simulation, agent teams, and use cases across forecasting, inventory, and supply and demand balancing. Decision Architect Training: Hands-on training in how to decompose complex business decisions, design decision frameworks, and digitize them in Aera.

Hands-on training in how to decompose complex business decisions, design decision frameworks, and digitize them in Aera. Partner Perspectives: EY, Accenture, Deloitte, and ZS Associates share perspectives on building and scaling decision intelligence.

Event Details

What: AeraHUB 26 NYC Decision Intelligence Global Summit

AeraHUB 26 NYC Decision Intelligence Global Summit When: October 27-28, 2026

October 27-28, 2026 Where: Pier Sixty, New York City

Pier Sixty, New York City Who: Customer leaders across business, technology, supply chain, and decision intelligence, alongside Aera executives, partners, and industry experts

Customer leaders across business, technology, supply chain, and decision intelligence, alongside Aera executives, partners, and industry experts Register: Attend AeraHUB 26 NYC in person or virtually

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the leader in agentic decision intelligence. Aera augments and automates enterprise decision-making, manages decisions as a governed, continuously learning asset, delivering measurable outcomes from day one and compounding value over time. Aera understands your business, makes real-time recommendations, acts within your policy guardrails, and learns and improves from every outcome, helping enterprises operate more sustainably, intelligently, and efficiently. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

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Contacts:

Zoe Kine

Aera Technology

Email: ZoeKine@aeratechnology.com

Ph: 415-497-5285