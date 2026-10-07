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ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2026 15:14 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Empowerment Fitness LLC: Former F/A-18 Pilot and Physician Joins Executive Health Edge as Medical Director After Going Through the Program as a Member

Dr. Daniel Monlux, board certified in family medicine and aerospace medicine, signed on after his own results: body fat from 19.4% to 12.8% in about six months

CORONADO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Executive Health Edge, a physician-supervised health optimization program for high-performing men aged 40 to 65, today named Dr. Daniel Monlux, MD, its Medical Director. Dr. Monlux joined the program as a member in November 2025. He took on the role after seeing what it did for his own health.

Dr. Monlux flew the Navy's F/A-18 for about a decade, logging more than 3,700 flight hours, with combat tours over Iraq and an instructor tour at VMFAT-101 in Miramar. In his early thirties he left the cockpit for medical school. He is board certified in family medicine and aerospace medicine, holds a master of public health, and founded Wingman Med, a San Diego aeromedical consulting firm that helps pilots with FAA medical certification.

By his late forties, he was only a few pounds heavier than in high school, but his waistline was growing, his muscle was fading, and his energy and sleep had slipped.

"As a physician, I already knew the fundamentals: improve nutrition, restore strength, train consistently, sleep better, and manage recovery," said Dr. Monlux. "What surprised me was discovering that knowing what to do and successfully implementing it are two completely different things."

Over about six months in the program, his weight went from nearly 200 pounds to under 190 and his smart-scale body fat from 19.4% to 12.8%. He reported LDL cholesterol down 20% and HDL up 20%.

"The program didn't eliminate the work. It made the work executable," he said. "What I want every man over 40 to understand is that decline is not inevitable."

"Dan and I both learned in the F-18 that you don't grade your own flight. You debrief it against the data. That's what he brings to every member's bloodwork," said Zac Armstrong, founder of Executive Health Edge and a retired Naval Commander who served 27 years as an enlisted Marine, Naval Officer and F-18 fighter pilot.

As Medical Director, Dr. Monlux's role is advisory. He gives members' health data clinical context, helps screen for safety before a member begins training, and reviews the program's standards and protocols. He does not treat members or manage their medications, and members keep their own physicians for diagnosis, prescriptions and care.

Dr. Monlux's results are his own and are not typical. Individual results vary.

About Executive Health Edge

Executive Health Edge is a physician-supervised health optimization program for high-performing men aged 40 to 65. Members receive a 75+ biomarker blood panel at months 0, 6 and 12, WHOOP or Oura tracking with a smart scale, and one-on-one coaching. Based in Coronado, California, the program serves more than 200 active members nationwide. Learn more at https://executivehealthedge.com/dr-daniel-monlux

Media contact
Zac Armstrong
zac@myempowermentfitness.com
+1 619-339-2616

SOURCE: Empowerment Fitness LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/former-f%2fa-18-pilot-and-physician-joins-executive-health-edge-as-me-1233928

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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