The solar PV and battery storage sectors supported 982,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in the European Union in 2025, according to SolarPower Europe's new EU Solar Jobs Report 2026. Solar accounted for 874,000 jobs, while battery energy storage systems (BESS) - included in the association's study for the first time - accounted for another 108,000. Employment was driven by deployment growth. The EU added 69 GW of solar capacity in 2025, while battery installations reached 27 GWh. Of all solar and storage jobs, 44% were direct positions and 56% were indirect jobs linked to supply chains and ...

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