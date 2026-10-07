Marketing technology veteran will lead Hightouch's growth across EMEA

Hightouch, the leader in data and AI for marketing, has named Matthew Lubeck General Manager, EMEA. Based in London, Lubeck will lead all of Hightouch's go-to-market functions across EMEA as the company helps brands in the region move to agentic marketing.

Hightouch already has a strong foundation in Europe, with offices in London and Paris, and native-speaking teams in France, the German-speaking markets, Italy, the Nordics, Benelux, and the Middle East. It supports EU data residency and runs inside each customer's own data warehouse, so customer data never has to be copied into another platform. Brands across the region use Hightouch, including Accor, HelloFresh, Currys, Telenor, Salomon, Bolt, Nando's, and Depop. The company is also growing its Middle East presence, with a new team in Dubai focused on the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Lubeck's appointment follows more than 100 percent growth for Hightouch in each of the past two years, and its $150 million Series D earlier this year.

Lubeck brings 20 years of experience across marketing technology and consumer brands in Europe. He joins from Amperity, where he launched and led the company's EMEA business. He previously held leadership roles at L'Oréal and The Estée Lauder Companies.

"Matthew has grown a business in Europe from the ground up, and we're excited to have him lead our team in EMEA," said Tejas Manohar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hightouch. "Europe is home to some of the world's most creative brands, and their marketers are ready to move from running campaigns by hand to managing AI agents that do the work. Matthew is the right person to lead that shift."

"I've seen the CMO's growth challenge from both sides, as a marketer at L'Oréal and Estée Lauder, and building a customer data business at Amperity," said Lubeck. "The next leap is giving every marketer a team of AI agents that can act on their customer data in every market and every language, without it ever leaving their own environment. That's what European brands need, and Hightouch is the company actually delivering it. I'm thrilled to build the team across EMEA."

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the leading agentic marketing and customer data platform that empowers companies to power personalized marketing and business operations from their very best data. Trusted by leading brands like Spotify, Wise, Skyscanner, and Perplexity, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data and AI across their organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005447186/en/

Contacts:

Patrick Lenihan

hightouch@gravitystrat.com

Gravity Strategic Partners