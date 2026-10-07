Solera Global Corp.: Solera Showcases the Digital Workshop of the Future at Automechanika Frankfurt

A Solera and LKQ co-branded stage demonstration of a VR experience under the title "The Digital Workshop of the Future," showed how AI-powered technical data, Visual Intelligence and smart eyewear can support technicians' daily repair work.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a provider of software, data and services for vehicle lifecycle management, presented the concept "The Digital Workshop of the Future" at Automechanika Frankfurt (September 8-12, 2026). In an interactive VR environment overlayed with Augmented Reality, trade visitors experienced how technical data, diagnostic support and repair instructions could be delivered directly and in real time to the technician's workspace. Using a real EV corner module, supplied by LKQ, the technical information delivered via smart-eye wear unlocked the 'wow' factor, demonstrating the paradigm shift.

A Response to the Technician Shortage and Growing Technical Complexity

The concept addresses two developments increasingly affecting workshops: a noticeable shortage of qualified automotive technicians, and the growing technical complexity of modern vehicles resulting from the parallel operation of combustion, hybrid and electric drivetrains. Repairs increasingly require model-specific data - for example on tightening torques, lubricant specifications, trouble codes or vehicle communications - as well as compliance with safety requirements for high-voltage systems.

Technical Data Directly at the Vehicle

At the center of the vision presented is real-time, hands-free access to technical information directly at the point of repair - for example through smart eyewear. Repair steps, specifications and procedures are provided methodically and step by step; augmented and mixed reality are intended to further ease access to technical training content. An early prototype built on this concept was trialled together with the LKQ Academy.

From Vehicle Identification to Customer Approval

Solera illustrated what such an AI-supported workflow could look like using the Autodata AI Advisor: after visually identifying the vehicle, the system automatically generates a quote - including labor time and parts availability - based on the vehicle's service history, and guides the technician step by step through inspection, diagnosis and repair. For additional work, the vehicle owner's approval can be requested directly via a notification including photo evidence and a cost estimate; once the work is complete, the owner receives a digital completion report with photo and video documentation.

"The digital workshop of the future is where data, diagnostics and repair knowledge come together directly at the vehicle. With this experience, we are showing how this vision can already be put into practice today," said Jog Lall, VP of Business Development at Solera, on the occasion of the presentation at Automechanika Frankfurt. Solera is driving the innovative change with the Digital workshop of the future, leveraging its prowess in technical information, artificial intelligence and in-depth knowledge of workshop workflow to enable the service, repair and maintenance of vehicles by technicians, today and tomorrow.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, spanning automotive software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, AUTOonline, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera's solutions empower customers to succeed in the digital age by providing a one-stop platform that streamlines operations, delivers data-driven insights, and enhances customer engagement - helping clients drive sales, improve retention, and increase profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 customers and partners in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Press Contacts Carsten Jekel carsten.jekel@cognitomedia.de Mara Kirf mara.kirf@cognitomedia.de