Hack Factory LLC: Transcend Joins The Hack Factory to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Geopolitical decision-intelligence company takes residency in Reston Virginia start-up studio.

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Transcend, the company building auditable AI systems for peace, national security, and geopolitical risk decision-making, today announced that it is joining the Hack Factory, the Reston Town Center start-up studio and growth lab funded by longtime technology entrepreneur Matt Devost.

The move places Transcend inside a curated community of founders, operators, and investors working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, national security, and dual-use technology. Through The Hack Factory's Growth Lab program, Transcend will gain access to investment, mentoring, strategy and growth advisory, investor and customer networks, and dedicated workspace as it scales its platform for government agencies, multilateral organizations, and enterprises operating in complex geopolitical environments.

Transcend's platform synthesizes diplomatic, military, intelligence, economic, and humanitarian inputs to generate strategic options that are fully traceable to their sources. The company's tools span red-team and adversarial scenario testing, conflict mapping and stakeholder analysis, peace gaming, and civic engagement - capabilities built for environments where the cost of a poorly informed decision is measured in lives.

"Transcend is exactly the kind of company the Hack Factory was built for," said Matt Devost, Founder of the Hack Factory. "They are applying frontier AI to problems that matter enormously and that almost no one else is willing to take on. Bringing them into the space adds real depth to our community, and I expect the exchange between Transcend and the other founders here to run in both directions."

"Joining the Hack Factory gives us the operating environment and the network we need for this next stage of growth," said Ola Mohajer, Founder and CEO of Transcend. "Being surrounded by entrepreneurs who understand the demands of national security, dual-use technology, and what it takes to build an impactful company is a meaningful advantage. We are looking forward to growing alongside them."

The Hack Factory's Reston Town Center facility offers 24/7 secure workspace within walking distance of the DC Metro, along with conference and briefing facilities, gigabit fiber connectivity, and a regular program of events focused on disruptive technology, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and venture investing.

About Transcend AI

Transcend AI builds purpose-built AI for diplomats, defense planners, and geopolitical risk teams. Its analytical and decision-support platform generates auditable strategic options across diplomatic, defense, and economic domains, drawing on an expert-curated knowledge base with fully traceable sourcing. The company serves government agencies, multilateral organizations, nonprofits, and enterprises, and is supported by partnerships including the United Nations, AWS, NVIDIA, and Carahsoft. Learn more at missiontranscend.ai .

About The Hack Factory

The Hack Factory is a start-up studio, growth lab, and brainstorming community located in Reston Town Center, Virginia. Founded and operated by entrepreneur Matt Devost the Hack Factory builds companies from new ideas, provides development and venture capital to portfolio companies, and offers mentoring, advisory, and workspace to early-stage and growth-stage ventures - with particular focus on artificial intelligence, national security, and cybersecurity innovation. Learn more at hackfactory.com .

CONTACT:

Matt Devost

Matt@HackFactory.com

SOURCE: The Hack Factory

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/transcend-joins-the-hack-factory-to-accelerate-next-phase-of-gro-1229280