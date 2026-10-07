The multi-million-pound agreement is the UK's largest-ever naming rights renewal deal, extending one of the country's most recognised brand partnerships for a further 10 years

O2 doubles down on its commitment to live music in the UK, securing long-term venue presence and enhanced benefits for its customers nationwide including 50% more tickets to shows at The O2 available exclusively via Priority Tickets

Following a series of record-breaking years for The O2 and ahead of the venue's 20th anniversary in 2027, AEG and O2 today announced a major multi-million-pound extension of their long-standing naming rights partnership. Under the landmark agreement, O2 will retain naming rights to The O2 until 2038, marking the largest naming rights renewal of its kind in UK history. The agreement builds on one of the most successful venue naming rights partnerships in the world and reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the live entertainment experience, supporting artists and delivering added value for fans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007349345/en/

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2 (l) and Paul Samuels, President of Global Partnerships at AEG International outside The O2 in London

Owned and operated by AEG, The O2 has grown into the world's most popular live entertainment destination, welcoming more than 100 million visitors and hosting over 6,800 events since opening in 2007. Together, AEG and O2 have consistently set the benchmark for venue-brand partnerships, delivering landmark cultural moments ranging from temporarily renaming the venue 'The O3' during Drake's seven-night residency to creating a digital recreation of The O2 within Fortnite.

The partnership has evolved over time in line with changing needs and fan demand, helping to maintain the venue's status as best in class for example, through the O2 5G DAS mobile network, ensuring an excellent connection even during sell-out events, and introduction of high-speed Virgin Media gigabit broadband Wi-Fi.

As well as boosting the number of tickets available to shows at The O2 through Priority Tickets by 50%, O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will, for the first time, enjoy Priority access to shows at indigo at The O2 under the new agreement.

The inclusion of indigo at The O2 expands the partnership's support for emerging talent, providing O2 customers with access to performances from artists at an important stage of their development before they progress to arena-scale shows.

Paul Samuels, President of Global Partnerships at AEG International, said: "The renewal of our partnership with O2 reflects the enduring strength of a relationship built on trust, innovation and a shared ambition to deliver exceptional live entertainment experiences. Over the past two decades, The O2 has become one of the world's most successful and recognisable entertainment venues, and this landmark agreement ensures we can continue investing in the venue, enhancing the fan experience and setting the standard for premium live entertainment for many years to come."

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: "Live entertainment is in O2's DNA, and for nearly two decades The O2 has been at the heart of how we reward and excite our customers, giving them access to world-class experiences through Priority they simply cannot get anywhere else. We are thrilled to extend our partnership for another 10 years.

"Our contract renewal with AEG reflects our confidence in the future of The O2 and our commitment to the UK's live entertainment industry. We'll continue supporting artists at every stage of their careers, from indigo at The O2 through to arena headliners, bringing our customers closer to what they love and helping them create memories that last a lifetime."

The announcement comes as The O2 prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027. A series of special events are already on sale, including performances from Maisie Peters, Jorja Smith and SOMBR, with further announcements to follow in the coming months. O2 customers will continue to receive access to tickets through Priority, which has sold more than 3.9 million tickets at The O2 over the course of its partnership.

Notes to Editors

About Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 launched on 1 June 2021, combining the UK's largest and most reliable mobile network with a fully gigabit broadband network.

The company has around 46 million UK mobile connections and 5.8m fixed line customers using its award-winning broadband, mobile, TV and home phone services. Its fixed network covers more than half of the country (18.8m premises serviceable) alongside a mobile network that covers 99% of the nation's population. The company is on track to bring 5G to all populated areas by the end of 2030 and already offers 5G outdoor coverage to more than 87% of the UK population.

Virgin Media O2 is upgrading its fixed network to full fibre to the premises. Its shareholders and investment firm InfraVia Capital Partners, through a joint venture called nexfibre, are investing to build fibre to 2.5 million homes and businesses not currently served by Virgin Media O2's network by the end of 2025. As a wholesale customer of this network, Virgin Media O2's total footprint will reach around 80% of the UK once build and upgrade work is completed.

Through its B2B venture, O2 Daisy, the company plays a leading role supporting entrepreneurs, businesses, enterprises and the public sector with their digital transformation through a range of connectivity, security, cloud and tailor-made services. It is also the network of choice for mobile virtual network operators giffgaff and Sky Mobile, as well as managing a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco for Tesco Mobile.

Through its ESG strategy, the Responsible Business Plan, Virgin Media O2 is taking greater ownership over the full lifecycle of its operations from how its network is built and run, to the impact its products and services may have on people's lives. This includes reducing its environmental impact, making connectivity accessible, supporting customers to navigate the digital world safely, and keeping technology in use for longer. As part of this, the company continues to work towards its target to achieve net zero carbon across its operations, products, and supply chain by the end of 2040.

Virgin Media O2 is a 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica SA, and one of the UK's largest businesses. Virgin Media O2 is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 12580944. Virgin Media O2 Limited, 500 Brook Drive, Reading, RG2 6UU.

About The O2

The O2 is the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG International, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.

Hosting over 200 events each year, its 23,000-capacity arena is the busiest in the world and has sold more than 30 million tickets since opening in 2007. Proudly certified as an AGF 'Greener Arena', the iconic venue has also been recognised as Billboard's 'Top International Arena' for 2026.

Welcoming over 11 million visitors annually, The O2 is also home to the 2,750 capacity venue indigo at The O2, roofwalk attraction Up at The O2, Outlet Shopping at The O2 London's best performing outlet, and a wide range of leisure attractions, bars and restaurants. A full day-out destination, The O2 is conveniently located just 15 minutes from central London.

For the latest news, visit The O2 Press Centre.

The O2 Economic Impact Community Footprint

Greenwich Peninsula Impact: Since its arrival in 2007, The O2 has driven the transformation of the Greenwich Peninsula into a world-class entertainment destination. In Greenwich alone, the venue supports 6,760 jobs, generates £700 million in local expenditure, and contributes £380 million in GVA annually.

Since its arrival in 2007, The O2 has driven the transformation of the Greenwich Peninsula into a world-class entertainment destination. In Greenwich alone, the venue supports 6,760 jobs, generates £700 million in local expenditure, and contributes £380 million in GVA annually. UK Economic Contribution: In 2023, The O2 contributed £2.8 billion in visitor expenditure, £1.5 billion in GVA, and supported 25,000 jobs across the UK.

In 2023, The O2 contributed £2.8 billion in visitor expenditure, £1.5 billion in GVA, and supported 25,000 jobs across the UK. Social Value: In 2025, The O2 delivered over £7.4 million in social value in Greenwich and £12.5 million across London.

In 2025, The O2 delivered over £7.4 million in social value in Greenwich and £12.5 million across London. Arena Sector Context: UK arenas host 14.5 million attendees annually, generating £1.85 billion in total economic activity (£1.2 billion in direct event spend, £648 million spent outside venues in local pubs, restaurants, hotels, and transport). For every £1 spent on venue tickets, audiences spend £1.62 in the local economy. (LIVE National Arenas Association)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007349345/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Virgin Media O2: sam.roberts@virginmediao2.co.uk

AEG: kylie.taylor@aegworldwide.com

AEG (US Contact): Michael Roth, mroth@aegworldwide.com