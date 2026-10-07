Sotkamo Silver AB: Exploration drilling of the western mineralisation intersected mineralisation in all holes analysed to date

Sotkamo Silver AB | Press Release | October 07, 2026 at 15:30:00 EEST

Sotkamo Silver has taken a significant step in the further exploration of the mineralisation located west of the current mine. To date, assay results have been received for seven of the 15 holes (3,620 metres) drilled as part of the Company's exploration drilling programme, and mineralised intersections have been identified in all seven holes.

The objective of the 2026 drilling programme is to define and delineate the western mineralisation at depths of 150-350 metres (an image of the exploration area is attached). The assay results now available support the Company's view that the mineralisation continues across the areas explored. The results are preliminary and it is not yet possible to assess the mineralisation's ultimate extent or economic viability.

The Company will continue analysing the remaining samples and will assess the next steps in the exploration programme in early 2027, once the results of the entire drilling programme are available. The Company will announce the final drilling results once they have been compiled.

In light of the promising preliminary results, the Company has decided to develop exploration drifts near the new mineralisation during the remainder of the year. The exploration drifts will enable more detailed follow-up studies to assess the mineralisation's economic viability.

Mikko Jalasto, CEO of Sotkamo Silver, comments: "Perhaps the most significant finding from the exploration drilling is the strengthened potential of the mineralisation west of the current orebody. In the follow-up exploration now carried out, mineralised intersections have been identified in every hole analysed to date. The area under exploration has the potential to significantly extend the life of the mine and create an entirely new parallel production area, enabling an increase in mining volumes. We can be pleased with the results, but a clearer overall picture of the mineralisation in the area will emerge once we have analysed the remaining samples."

Further information

Mikko Jalasto, CEO

mikko.jalasto@silver.fi

+358 50 482 1689

Sotkamo Silver in brief

Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore exploration company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver AB is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI) and Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1).

Read more about Sotkamo Silver at www.silver.fi/en/

ATTACHMENTS

Attachment 1: Image of the exploration area (circled) west of the orebody currently in production

Image Attachments

Appendix 1