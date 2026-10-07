Getinge AB: Getinge announces departure of Eric Honroth, President Life Science

Press release

Gothenburg, Sweden, on October 7, 2026

Getinge today announced that Eric Honroth will resign as President Life Science and member of the Executive Team to accept an external opportunity.

"We are thankful for Eric's important contributions to Getinge, first as President for North America Sales and later as President Life Science," said Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge. "His leadership, commitment and clear strategic direction have helped strengthen the business and create a strong foundation for the future. I would like to sincerely thank Eric for our collaboration and wish him every success in his new role."

Getinge has started the process of identifying a successor, evaluating internal and external candidates. Honroth will continue to serve in his current role until his departure on October 31, 2026. An internal leader has been identified and will serve as acting President Life Science beginning November 1.

Media contact:

Caroline Örmgård, Head of Media Relations

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0041

Email: caroline.ormgard@getinge.com

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.