Ambea AB: Ambea and AGE-WELL partner to advance innovation and technology in senior care

Ambea, a leading Nordic care provider, and AGE-WELL, Canada's technology and aging network, have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative care solutions. By combining Canadian research and technology expertise with Nordic care experience, the partnership aims to improve quality of life for older adults and provide better support for care professionals.

A growing older population is increasing demand for care and new ways of working. At the same time, advances in AI, digitalisation and care technologies are creating new opportunities to improve quality, safety and independence.

"To meet future care needs, we need to collaborate across national borders. Through our partnership with AGE-WELL, we can combine research, innovation and practical care experience to deliver tangible benefits for older people, their relatives and our employees," says Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea.

AGE-WELL is Canada's leading innovation network for technology and aging. The partnership encompasses knowledge exchange, joint innovation initiatives, international networks and testbeds, as well as new solutions in areas including AI, digitalisation, robotics and fall prevention.

"Many of the major societal challenges associated with aging populations are shared by countries around the world. By creating stronger links between the Canadian and Nordic innovation and care ecosystems, we can learn from one another and accelerate the development of solutions that make a real difference to older people," says Michael Chrostowski, Chief Partnerships Officer, AGE-WELL.

The partnership takes the form of a memorandum of understanding. The parties will jointly explore opportunities in innovation, research and the implementation of new technology, with a particular focus on the responsible, safe and human-centred use of AI in care.

"AI and new care technologies will not replace human care, but they can become important tools for improving quality, increasing safety and giving employees more time for what matters most: providing care and meaningful human interaction. To succeed, innovation must be developed in close collaboration with care operations," says Catharina Borgenstierna, Ambea Innovation Hub.

The partnership also strengthens ties between Canada and the EU in innovation, research and sustainable care-technology development. By bringing together research, entrepreneurship and practical care experience, the parties aim to contribute to future solutions for an aging population.

For more information:

Catharina Borgenstierna

Head of Ambea Innovation Hub

Tel. +46 73 393 00 07

Email: catharina.borgenstierna@ambea.se

Michael Chrostowski

Chief Partnerships Officer, AGE-WELL

Email: michael.chrostowski@uhn.ca

About Ambea:

Ambea is the leading care provider in the Nordic region, driven by knowledge and quality. More than 41,000 employees work within Ambea to create a better life for over 18,000 people receiving care and support at more than 1,000 locations across the Nordics. We strive to be a quality leader in everything we do, guided by our vision of making the world a little better, one person at a time. Ambea is headquartered in Solna, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

https://ambea.com

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. As a dynamic pan-Canadian network with global reach, AGE-WELL has mobilized a vast community of researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of older Canadians and their caregivers. AGE-WELL serves as a catalyst for technological innovation that supports healthy aging while driving Canada's growing AgeTech sector. AGE-WELL's groundbreaking programs are funded by the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Health Canada, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Discover how AGE-WELL is changing the future of aging at: