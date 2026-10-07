Medela Establishes Drainology as a Global Hub to Advance Evidence-Based Chest Drain Management

Baar, Switzerland, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the expansion of Drainology, a scientific initiative dedicated to advancing evidence-based chest drain management through research, education and clinical collaboration. With new digital channels, expert-led educational resources and scientific events, the initiative will broaden access to knowledge and create additional opportunities for exchange and collaboration across the global healthcare community.

Drainology will also be featured as part of Medela's presence at the 40th European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) Annual Meeting, taking place October 7-10, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

Although chest drainage therapy is a fundamental component of cardiothoracic care, clinical practice continues to vary across healthcare settings. Drainology aims to support healthcare professionals by providing an evidence-based platform for education, expert dialogue, and practical insights.

Guided by an independent scientific board and sponsored by Medela, Drainology was established to encourage scientific exchange, promote evidence-based approaches, and help translate emerging knowledge into clinical practice.

Through Drainology, Medela reinforces its commitment to clinical excellence in chest drainage therapy by supporting the generation, dissemination and application of scientific evidence. It serves as a global resource for clinicians who seek to strengthen decision-making, reduce practice variability and improve patient outcomes.

"At Medela, we know that technology alone does not improve patient care. Clinicians also need access to strong evidence, clinical expertise, and exchange with their peers," said Thomas Golücke, CEO of Medela. "With Drainology, we want to help advance the science of chest drain management, bring these elements together and support healthcare professionals in translating the latest knowledge into everyday practice. This reflects Medela's broader commitment to combining clinical understanding with solutions that enable more informed and effective care and ultimately improve the patient experience."

Through Drainology, Medela collaborates with leading specialists in cardiothoracic surgery to foster scientific dialogue, support clinical decision-making through literature reviews and expert insights, share evidence-based knowledge and promote best practices in chest drain management.

The Drainology initiative is supported by an independent scientific board comprising Stephen D. Cassivi, Daniel Engelman, Wentao Fang, Eric Lim, Kevin W. Lobdell, Gloria Färber, and Alan D. L. Sihoe. The board provides expert guidance on educational and scientific activities, while Medela serves as sponsor and provides operational support.

"The future of cardiac surgery chest drain management must evolve from tradition to precision through networked learning and AI-augmented care. When we replace habit with continuous, data-driven insights, we will reduce complications like Retained Blood Syndrome and enhance recovery," said Kevin W. Lobdell, MD, Professor & System Director CV Surgical Quality, Education, and Research at Atrium Health, and Drainology board member.

Creating a Global Hub for Scientific Exchange in Chest Drain Management

Drainology provides healthcare professionals with access to expert-led educational content, scientific resources and opportunities for collaboration and global best-practice sharing. Through scientific sessions and symposia at leading conferences, as well as its website, newsletter, and LinkedIn presence, the initiative aims to facilitate scientific dialogue, encourage collaboration across the global healthcare community and support the continued advancement of chest drain management.

Healthcare professionals are encouraged to visit www.drainology.org, follow the Drainology LinkedIn page, and subscribe to the Drainology newsletter for educational content, expert perspectives, and updates from the platform.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit medela.com.

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