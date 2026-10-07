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ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2026 16:26 Uhr
178 Leser
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Remergify, Inc.: New Family Wipeboard Guide Reviews Decades of Research Linking Early Chores to Kids' Success

Article summarizes University of Minnesota, La Trobe University, and Harvard findings on why chores at age 3 matter more than chores at 13

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Family.Wipeboard.io, the household planning app from Remergify, today published "The Chore Chart Advantage," a research-based guide for parents on how household chores shape children's development. Read the full article at family.wipeboard.io/blog/kids-chores-research.

The guide reviews University of Minnesota research following 84 children into adulthood, which found that kids who began chores at ages 3 and 4 were more likely to succeed academically, in early careers, and in relationships. It also covers a 2022 La Trobe University study linking regular chores to stronger working memory and self-control in children aged 5 to 13, and a large kindergarten study connecting chores to later academic and social outcomes.

"Parents tell us the hardest part isn't knowing chores are good, it's keeping them going past the first week," said Stuart Fine, founder and CEO of Remergify. "The research says to start early and stay consistent. Our job is to make consistency easy and our Wipeboard helps families do just that."

The article includes an age-by-age chore chart for children 2 to 12 and practical steps families can use immediately.

About Family Wipeboard Family Wipeboard (family.wipeboard.io) is a shared household board for chores, routines, rewards, and allowance, with a kid-friendly view and parent controls. Plans start at $12 per month per household.

About Remergify Remergify is a technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures, including Wipeboard. Learn more at remergify.com.

Contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO
stuart@wipeboard.io

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-family-wipeboard-guide-reviews-decades-of-research-linking-early-chores-to-1233971

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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