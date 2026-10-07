DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.: Wellspect HealthCare Announces U.S. Medicare Reimbursement Access for Surity Urinary Management Portfolio

Traditional Medicare reimbursement supports broader access to non-invasive management options for eligible beneficiaries living with permanent urinary incontinence





MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellspect HealthCare today announced that the Surity portfolio, including the Surity Urinary Management System and Surity Female and Male External Catheters, may be covered by traditional Medicare for eligible beneficiaries when medically necessary. This milestone represents an important step in expanding access and reducing barriers to at-home management for people affected by severe urinary incontinence in the U.S.

The Surity portfolio provides non-invasive management solutions for individuals living with urinary incontinence and is designed to make everyday urine management more comfortable, discreet and reliable. Coding verification under Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes A6590 for the Surity Female and Male External Catheters and E2001 for the Surity Urinary Management System supports reimbursement access for beneficiaries who meet applicable coverage criteria.

"Medicare reimbursement for the Surity portfolio represents a significant milestone in our efforts to help individuals living with permanent urinary incontinence benefit from modern solutions that can support their day-to-day needs," said Chris Schlenk, Group Vice President at Wellspect HealthCare. "For eligible beneficiaries with permanent urinary incontinence, newly established Medicare coding may help reduce barriers to care and expand choice in urinary management. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to helping individuals and their caregivers in managing important care needs with solutions designed to support comfort, confidence, and independence."

For the more than 13 million people living with urinary incontinence in the U.S.,i access to management solutions that address care needs like comfort and rest can have meaningful impact. Traditional Medicare reimbursement access for the Surity portfolio helps provide eligible beneficiaries with a new choice, combining gentle suction technology with an intuitive design and features that support quiet operation and odor management, assisting in overnight care and bringing added reassurance to daily routines.

Following the introduction of the Surity Female and Male External Catheters earlier in 2026, Wellspect launched the Surity Urinary Management System in the United States on August 18, completing the full Surity portfolio. Since its introduction, Surity has become one of the most searched external catheter brands on Google.ii

For additional information* about Surity, including traditional Medicare coverage requirements and eligibility, visit www.surity.care, where you can also connect with a Wellspect Reimbursement Specialist.

- Whether a product or service is covered by traditional Medicare depends on individual situations and Medicare's requirements. Coverage, coding, and payment decisions are made by individual payers and may vary. Wellspect HealthCare does not guarantee coverage or reimbursement and is not responsible for payer determinations.

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Investorrelations@dentsplysirona.com

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Marion Par-Weixlberger

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About Wellspect HealthCare

Wellspect HealthCare, a subsidiary of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with bladder and bowel dysfunction.

With approximately 1,200 employees worldwide, Wellspect is committed to making a real difference for people managing continence care needs, empowering them to live each day to the fullest.

Wellspect delivers solutions that support safe bladder and bowel management, while continuously enhancing the experience, clinical performance, and service quality for both healthcare professionals and the people in their care.

As one of the world's leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, Wellspect has been at the forefront of innovation since 1983 with its LoFric® brand, which introduced the first hydrophilic-coated catheter.

Wellspect has also pioneered the development of Navina, an innovative transanal irrigation system designed to support individuals living with chronic bowel disorders.

With advanced Surity, Wellspect provides reliable urinary incontinence care designed to restore comfort, rest, and confidence for people living with severe urinary incontinence and for their caregivers.

Every day, Wellspect strives to maintain the highest quality standards while minimizing the environmental impact of its products.

Headquartered in Mölndal, Sweden, Wellspect operates in more than 40 countries, offering life-enhancing solutions to people around the world. Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY.

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i Leslie SW, Tran LN, Puckett Y. Urinary Incontinence. [Updated 2024 Aug 11]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559095/

ii Google Trends. External Catheter Brands. USA; 2026.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/962344d1-fb85-481b-a8e9-201183fbd79a

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