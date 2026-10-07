Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc.: Tessera: Zorronet Reports Growing Operational Deployments of Its Natural-Language AI Platform in Defense and Critical Infrastructure

NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zorronet Ltd. ("Zorronet"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. ("Tessera" or the "Company") (NYSE American: HLSQ), today reported a further series of operational orders and deployments for its next-generation AI intelligence platform, as customers in critical infrastructure, defense and public safety move the system from trial into daily use.

The new generation of Zorronet systems combines real-time video analytics, Vision Language Models (VLM), sensor integration, no-code tools and natural-language operation in a single platform.

Unlike traditional video analytics systems that rely primarily on a fixed set of predefined rules, Zorronet's new platform enables customers to create, modify and operate scenarios using natural language. Users can describe what they want the system to detect, understand or respond to, without requiring a new software development cycle for every operational requirement.

Recent orders and deployments include:

Three Israeli kibbutzim ordered Zorronet systems for perimeter and internal security, including integration with local command centers and secure mobile access.

A mid-sized monitoring and command center ordered a Zorronet system and has already begun operating it.

One of Israel's leading energy companies ordered a system, has already connected three operational sites to the platform and is planning further expansion.

An Israeli national rail operator ordered a Zorronet system for use within its safety command center.

An Israeli law-enforcement organization integrated two Zorronet interfaces into servers already operating within its environment.

Two military sites upgraded existing systems with Zorronet's new platform architecture and have already implemented the upgraded system.

A major Israeli defense company upgraded its existing deployment and ordered two additional systems for sensitive operational use, with an existing system already installed in the field.





These deployments reflect Zorronet's strategy of placing advanced AI intelligence directly inside the customer environment, while allowing existing cameras, sensors and security systems to remain in place.

Zorronet acts as an intelligence layer above those systems, connecting multiple data sources, validating events, understanding operational context and allowing customers to define new scenarios as their needs change.

"What we are seeing now is the transition from technology demonstration to real operational adoption," said Idan Wasserman, CEO of Zorronet. "Customers are not simply connecting cameras to another analytics system. They are starting to use AI as an operational layer that understands what is happening across their environment and allows them to create new scenarios simply by describing what they need."

Wasserman continued:

"The combination of VLM, natural language and no-code tools changes the way these systems are used. Instead of waiting for development every time an operational requirement changes, the customer can adapt the intelligence layer to the reality in the field."

The platform is designed for on-premise, hybrid and secured environments and can integrate with existing cameras, sensors, IoT devices, C5ISR systems and third-party infrastructure.

Zorronet expects the new architecture to become a central component in future deployments, particularly across defense, critical infrastructure, transportation, municipal security and large-scale command-center environments.

About Zorronet Ltd.

Zorronet Ltd., a Tessera company, develops AI-powered operational intelligence and command-and-control technology that connects cameras, sensors, drones, IoT devices and other field systems into a unified real-time operating picture. The platform enables organizations to bring together information, operational workflows and communications across multiple systems and locations, supporting both centralized control rooms and distributed teams in the field.

Zorronet combines its software platform with systems integration, communications infrastructure and operational deployment capabilities, enabling Zorronet to support projects from initial characterization and planning through implementation, commissioning and ongoing operations. Its technologies and capabilities are applicable across defense, homeland security, critical infrastructure, transportation, municipalities, agriculture, smart cities, test and evaluation environments, remote asset protection and civilian security applications.

About Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (Formerly BiomX Inc.)

Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (NYSE American: HLSQ) is a physical security technology company providing integrated, bespoke security solutions that connect detection, intelligence and response across complex security environments. The Tessera platform integrates cameras, sensors, detection technologies, AI and other security infrastructure to identify threats, understand events and coordinate response in real time. Tessera provides the technology, hardware and implementation expertise needed to tailor security solutions to the specific requirements of each site, helping customers deploy and optimize integrated security systems across critical infrastructure, energy, digital infrastructure and homeland security applications.

**Forward-Looking Statement**

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "will," "may," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, whether the orders, deployments, upgrades and expansions described in this press release will be completed, expanded, renewed or result in additional orders, and the timing and amount of any revenue generated from them; the ability of Zorronet's technology, including its natural-language interface, AI agents, vision language models, video analytics and security intelligence capabilities, to perform as intended and meet customers' technical, security, integration, performance and other requirements; Zorronet's ability to successfully configure, deploy and integrate its technology with customers' existing cameras, sensors, access-control systems, UAVs, servers and other security infrastructure; the ability of Zorronet's technology to accurately interpret customer instructions and translate them into appropriate detection rules, intelligence processes and authorized response workflows; the performance, reliability and scalability of Zorronet's new server architecture and related technologies; Zorronet's ability to provide implementation, maintenance and support services; the timing and extent of customer adoption of Zorronet's technologies across defense, critical infrastructure, transportation, law enforcement, public safety and other markets; Zorronet's ability to convert existing deployments into broader customer relationships, additional sites and follow-on orders; the Company's ability to execute its business plan for Zorronet and expand adoption of Zorronet's technologies in Israel and internationally; competitive technologies and changes in customer requirements; the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to execute its business and strategic initiatives; the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the risk that the Company may not make progress consistent with its plan; the possibility that the Company's common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; the Company's going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 19, 2026, as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.