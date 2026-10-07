Commvault Appoints Matthew Stauble as Chief Customer Officer

Veteran customer leader joins Commvault to accelerate customer value, resilience, and growth in the AI era

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced the appointment of Matthew Stauble as Chief Customer Officer, reporting to Geoff Haydon, President of Customer and Field Operations.

Stauble will lead the company's global customer engineering organization, spanning sales engineering, customer success, professional services, and customer support, and covering the full customer lifecycle from technical evaluation through adoption, renewal, and expansion.

Stauble joins Commvault from Alteryx, a data analytics company, where he served as Chief Customer Officer. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Global Customer Services at Palo Alto Networks, a leading cybersecurity company, where he scaled the customer organization through revenue growth from tens of millions to billions of dollars.

Stauble's vast experience guiding customers from adoption through renewal and expansion positions him to help Commvault deepen customer success, drive long-term growth, and capitalize on growing demand for AI and cyber resilience. As organizations accelerate AI adoption to increase innovation and productivity, Stauble will help customers embrace resilience solutions that can mitigate risks and enable them to operate in a state of continuous business.

"With the rise of AI and compressed recovery timelines, enterprises rely on Commvault to stay resilient," said Haydon. "Matthew brings deep customer leadership and security experience to Commvault, along with a unique understanding of the end-to-end customer journey that will help organizations maximize their investments and strengthen resilience when it matters most."

"I'm excited to join Commvault at a pivotal time for the company and its customers," said Stauble. "AI recovery has become a business imperative, and Commvault is defining its future. I look forward to working with our customers at every stage of the lifecycle as they advance AI deployments, protect against cyber threats, and elevate resilience."

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries - not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT