Vector Sciences & Therapeutics: Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. Announces Collaboration with SAFE Investment in Gary Payton's Scoreboard

Investment advances collaboration on peptide-based products for athletic performance, recovery and longevity

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with Scoreboard, Inc. ("Scoreboard"), a performance wellness company co-founded by NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

Vector has made an investment in Scoreboard through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE). The companies plan to work together to develop certain products for athletic performance, recovery and longevity using peptides formulated and manufactured by Vector. Vector only uses peptides that have been tested using validated analytical testing to ensure purity, potency, endotoxin levels and sterility. High-performance athletes demand and expect the best quality products when it concerns their bodies. Scoreboard is committed to high-quality, safe, rigorously tested peptides in its products.

Strategic Rationale

Vector believes this relationship brings together Vector's peptide manufacturing expertise and focus on applications of peptides for use in sports medicine and Scoreboard's performance brand to develop products for performance, recovery and longevity.

Vector's proprietary delivery technology and formulation expertise is central to the relationship. The Company's intellectual property portfolio includes 15 pending patent applications covering multi-route peptide and biologic delivery, lyophilized peptide formulations with point-of-care reconstitution, and advanced transdermal delivery. Peptides are typically unstable once in liquid and gel forms, which has limited how they can be used in consumer products. Vector's expertise is in the novel delivery of molecules in multiple forms while preserving the integrity of the molecule. In Gary Payton's Scoreboard products Vector will be using its IP and formulation knowledge to deliver products with peptides that retain their potency and that are shelf stable in liquid and gel formats. Vector believes this capability positions the companies to explore peptide-based products in formats suited to Gary Payton's personal goals and Scoreboard product portfolio.

"Performance, recovery and longevity are rapidly evolving areas of wellness, and peptide innovation has an important role to play in that growth," said Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Vector Science and Therapeutics. "Our relationship with Scoreboard creates an opportunity to bring Vector's focus on quality and safety into products designed for everyday athletes and high performers. We look forward to working with the Scoreboard team and helping bring these products to market."

"I've spent my life around performance, and I know recovery is just as important as the work you put in," said Gary Payton, NBA Hall of Famer and Co-Founder of Scoreboard. "We're building products for athletes and everyday people who want to perform, recover and stay in the game longer. Working with Vector brings science and innovation into that vision, and I'm excited about what we can create together."

"Recovery is everything at this level, and I only want to be part of something built on quality and trust," said Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors, Co-Founder of Scoreboard. "Working with Vector gives Scoreboard a partner that takes testing and standards as seriously as we do."

About Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) is a medical technology company advancing drug delivery technology and pharma-grade peptide manufacturing for the sports medicine, regenerative medicine, and pain management markets. Vector's peptides are pharma-grade, not research-grade: they are manufactured under cGMP, FDA, and ISO-compliant conditions, Rx-labeled, and sold directly to physicians for physician use, rather than distributed through the research-only channels associated with research-grade material. The Company's product and intellectual property portfolio is focused on advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, pancreatic oncology, and smart wound care. Vector is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://vectorscience.co/.

About Scoreboard

Scoreboard is a performance wellness company developing products for everyday athletes, high performers and weekend warriors, built around performance, recovery and longevity. Scoreboard combines science-backed ingredients, peptide innovation and advanced delivery technologies to help people adapt, perform, recover and thrive.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the proposed exclusive arrangement between the parties, the development and commercialization of peptide-based products, and the anticipated benefits of the relationship described in this release. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the parties do not finalize a definitive exclusive arrangement, that the SAFE does not convert into equity, or that anticipated products are not successfully developed or commercialized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics