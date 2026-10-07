Funding Circle Holdings Plc: HOL-Holdings in Company

DJ HOL-Holdings in Company

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) HOL-Holdings in Company 07-Oct-2026 / 15:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BG0TPX62 Issuer Name FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018 City of registered office (if applicable) Aarhus C Country of registered office (if applicable) Denmark 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 06-Oct-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 05-Oct-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 16.005913 0.000000 16.005913 47067936 crossed or reached Position of previous 15.002123 0.000000 15.002123 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BG0TPX62 47067936 0 16.005913 16.005913 Sub Total 8.A 47067936 16.005913%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Anders Holch Brightfolk A/ 16.005913 16.005913% Povlsen S Anders Holch HEARTLAND A/S 16.005913 16.005913% Povlsen Anders Holch Povlsen

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

The change in the breakdown of voting rights was notified on 5 October 2026 and effective from 6 October 2026.

12. Date of Completion

07-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Aarhus, Denmark

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: HOL TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 445737 EQS News ID: 2412030 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2026 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)