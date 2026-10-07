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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 09:55
2,140 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0002,46018:15
Dow Jones News
07.10.2026 16:45 Uhr
328 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: HOL-Holdings in Company

DJ HOL-Holdings in Company 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
HOL-Holdings in Company 
07-Oct-2026 / 15:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BG0TPX62 
 
Issuer Name 
 
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Aarhus C 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Denmark 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
06-Oct-2026 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
05-Oct-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  16.005913       0.000000            16.005913   47067936 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      15.002123       0.000000            15.002123     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BG0TPX62       47067936        0             16.005913      16.005913 
 
Sub Total 8.A       47067936                     16.005913%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
 
Anders Holch Brightfolk A/ 16.005913                              16.005913% 
Povlsen    S 
 
 
Anders Holch HEARTLAND A/S 16.005913                              16.005913% 
Povlsen 
 
 
Anders Holch                                              
Povlsen

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

The change in the breakdown of voting rights was notified on 5 October 2026 and effective from 6 October 2026.

12. Date of Completion

07-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Aarhus, Denmark

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 445737 
EQS News ID:  2412030 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2412030&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2026 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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