EQS-News: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Naturally Amish Announces Binding Agreement to Acquire Angola Travel Destination For $3 million



07.10.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST

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ANGOLA, IN - October 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Naturally Amish today announced a binding agreement to acquire the existing 3096 West Maumee Street property in Angola, Indiana, along with three additional parcels, expanding the Company's footprint from approximately 1.6 acres to approximately 4 acres. The acquisition includes the existing Marathon gas station and Subway restaurant and represents a $3 million acquisition. The transaction builds directly on Naturally Amish's 2025 announcement, issued through Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV), regarding plans to establish a sustainable-living retail location at 3096 West Maumee Street. The original announcement identified the property as an important interstate travel stop and gateway to Angola and part of Naturally Amish's developing direct-to-consumer strategy. The decision to acquire the additional three parcels was strategic and intentional, giving Naturally Amish substantially more room to expand its operations and allowing the Company to accelerate development rather than being constrained by the original 1.6-acre footprint. Strategic Investment Focused on Long-Term Growth The acquisition has been supported by the strategic investment and business relationships of Menno Wagler, whose connections and long-term perspective have helped Naturally Amish identify opportunities that position the Company for future growth. Rather than developing the initial 1.6-acre property and potentially finding itself boxed in and forced to relocate as the business grows, the Company elected to acquire the additional parcels now. Management believes securing the approximately four-acre footprint at this stage gives Naturally Amish the flexibility to expand its operations over time without having to disrupt an established location or relocate its growing customer base. "Menno has been instrumental in helping us think beyond the immediate opportunity and focus on where Naturally Amish needs to be five and ten years from now. His strategic investment and relationships have helped us make moves today that can prevent us from having to make much more expensive moves tomorrow," said Noah Wagler, Co-Founder and CEO of Naturally Amish. The expanded site provides space for the Company's planned coffee shop, Natural Deli, retail store, future restaurant, bakery and additional Farm-to-Table operations. Once completed, Naturally Amish expects the acquisition to provide approximately $3 million in annual revenue starting in 2027, while the expanded property creates significant additional capacity for future growth. "This acquisition gives us the foundation to take what we originally envisioned at 3096 West Maumee Street and build something much larger," added Wagler. "We selectively acquired the additional parcels because we didn't want to limit our growth. The additional acreage gives us the ability to expand much quicker and create a destination that can showcase everything Naturally Amish is building." The transaction is binding, with the parties expecting to complete the final definitive agreement within approximately three months. Naturally Amish expects the initial development to begin with renovation of the existing facility immediatly and launch in Q1 2027, followed by continued expansion of the approximately four-acre property throughout 2027. Naturally Amish expects to book revenues in Q4 of this year from this transaction. About Naturally Amish Naturally Amish is a lifestyle brand that prioritizes eco-friendliness, dedicated to regenerative-agricultural farming and encouraging ethical consumer practices. Its carefully selected range of products, which includes naturally raised beef and innovative technologies, is rooted in regenerative agricultural methods that use biodegradable materials. Naturally Amish operates with a focus on transparency, sustainability, and community education. Naturally Amish is developing a vertically integrated Farm-to-Table platform focused on agricultural production, beef, food processing, consumer products, retail and direct-to-consumer sales. URL: www.NaturallyAmish.com About Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV) Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on developing innovative solutions and strategic opportunities in sustainable agriculture, food production and related technologies. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the proposed acquisition, definitive agreements, revenue expectations and development plans. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including the ability to complete the transaction and development plans as contemplated. Contact:

Bryan Wilkinson

bryan@smevco.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.





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