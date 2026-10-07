The best online PRP training is by AACM

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Medical providers searching for the best online PRP training course have several factors to consider, including instructor credentials, clinical content, continuing medical education, certification, and post-course support. American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM) offers the best PRP training with a 100% online, self-paced course. At the cost of $299, the course provides 3 CME credits and a 1-year board certification for students to use beside their name.

What Does AACM's Online PRP Training Cover?

AACM's online PRP certification explains how platelet-based therapies work, including growth factor activity, cellular signaling, and the key differences between platelet-rich plasma and platelet-rich fibrin. The course also introduces providers to the clinical factors that influence patient selection and treatment safety.

PRP training at AACM covers:

PRP and PRF applications for hair restoration

PRF scaffold techniques for facial rejuvenation

Under-eye and tear-trough treatments

Knee and intra-articular joint injections

Hair follicle regeneration

Patient screening and treatment eligibility

Contraindications and medication considerations

Anticoagulant-related precautions

Sterile and aseptic injection practices

Recognition and management of potential complications

The curriculum helps providers assess whether a patient is an appropriate candidate, identify factors that may affect treatment, follow infection-control practices, and recognize potential complications during PRP and PRF procedures.

Who Leads AACM's Online PRP Training?

The main difference between AACM's PRP course and others is that the course is led by a leading board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan. Known as the best plastic surgeon in the country, featured by Cosmopolitan magazine, he is one of the most recognized and respected surgeons who gives personal coaching to the students attending the course.

Dr. Sajan brings a surgical perspective to cosmetic injection education, with an emphasis on facial anatomy, musculature, vascular structures, and tissue dynamics. That background is incorporated into the PRP and PRF curriculum, connecting preparation and injection techniques with the anatomy involved in treatment.

Accreditation, CME Credits and Board Certification

AACM's PRP course is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and the American Dental Association (ADA) to provide continuing education. The 100% online, self-paced course covers hair restoration, under-eye PRF, joint injections, and regenerative medicine.

Participants can also pursue one-year board certification through AACM after completing the course requirements and final examination. Certified graduates are also eligible to use the FAACM designation after their name.

Benefits of AACM's Online PRP Course?

AACM's online PRP course combines physician-led instruction with clinical demonstrations and structured coursework. The main benefits include:

Physician-led instruction: The course is taught by board-certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan and includes demonstrations using real patients.

The course is taught by board-certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan and includes demonstrations using real patients. CME and certification: Eligible participants can earn 3 CME credits and pursue a one-year AACM board certification with the FAACM designation.

Eligible participants can earn 3 CME credits and pursue a one-year AACM board certification with the FAACM designation. Multiple treatment applications: The curriculum covers hair restoration, under-eye PRF, facial PRF techniques, microneedling applications, and joint injections.

The curriculum covers hair restoration, under-eye PRF, facial PRF techniques, microneedling applications, and joint injections. Centrifuge guidance: The course provides spin protocols and dosage guidance for PRP and PRF preparation without requiring a specific proprietary centrifuge system.

The course provides spin protocols and dosage guidance for PRP and PRF preparation without requiring a specific proprietary centrifuge system. Flexible online access: Participants receive 180 days of unlimited access and can complete the self-paced program without a required in-person workshop.

Participants receive 180 days of unlimited access and can complete the self-paced program without a required in-person workshop. Course updates: Curriculum updates released during the access period are included as part of the course.

Curriculum updates released during the access period are included as part of the course. Instructor support: Participants have access to direct instructor Q&A and the AACM practitioner community.

Participants have access to direct instructor Q&A and the AACM practitioner community. Application available on phone: Students have the opportunity to complete their course sitting from anywhere in the world with the AACM App available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The program is available to physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, dentists, and naturopathic doctors, subject to applicable licensing and practice requirements.

Why AACM's PRP Training Is Different

Many online PRP courses teach a single application on a single device with simulated demonstrations. AACM's program covers the full scope of PRP and PRF practice, from blood biology and patient screening to hair, face, and joint injection, taught by a certified plastic surgeon. The addition of CME credit, a board certification pathway, and direct instructor access makes AACM's PRP course one of the best online training courses for all medical practitioners.

Media Contact

American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine

Phone: (425) 587-5282

Website: www.cosmeticinjectors.org

SOURCE: American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

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