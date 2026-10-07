BlackBerry Radar Expands Asset Intelligence Platform with Dynamic Pairing

Dynamic Pairing addresses a costly industry challenge, helping Gulf Winds prevent delivery errors and reduce avoidable chassis costs

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced BlackBerry Radar Dynamic Pairing, expanding its Asset Intelligence Platform for Transportation with functionality that helps operators understand how critical transportation assets are connected, identify operational mistakes earlier and avoid unnecessary costs.

Dynamic Pairing moves beyond knowing where an asset is located and beyond traditional tractor-to-trailer pairing. When a driver connects to equipment, Radar identifies the asset relationship across tractors, trailers, chassis, flatbeds, containers and other equipment. That pairing intelligence helps operators understand how critical transportation assets are connected, identify incorrect equipment connections earlier and make better decisions across complex transportation networks.

Gulf Winds Uses Pairing Intelligence to Prevent Costly Mistakes

Gulf Winds is using Dynamic Pairing to help identify incorrect equipment connections before they result in missed deliveries or unnecessary costs. When a driver connects to equipment, Dynamic Pairing generates confirmation data that helps Gulf Winds identify when the wrong chassis is connected and act before the mistake becomes an operational problem.

"Making sure each driver is hooked to the correct chassis and carrying the correct container, means we make the right delivery to our customers every time," said Alysse Ligon, Director of Innovation, Gulf Winds. "If the wrong chassis is connected, we can stop a missed delivery before it happens. We also cut costs by using our private chassis fleet instead of pool equipment wherever possible. That's real savings straight to our bottom line."

From Asset Relationships to Operational Action

For transportation operators, understanding how equipment is connected can have a direct operational and economic impact. Dynamic Pairing can help customers: identify the wrong trailer or chassis before a trip is wasted; reduce unnecessary use of pool chassis; accelerate container pickup; reduce detention and demurrage exposure; and, improve billing and proof-of-pickup accuracy.

"Our customers consistently tell us that understanding where an asset is located is no longer enough, they need to know how their equipment is connected and whether the right assets are moving together," said Jason Anderson, Strategic Initiatives Director, BlackBerry Radar. "Incorrect pairings can lead to avoidable costs, service failures and significant operational risk. Dynamic Pairing transforms those asset relationships into actionable intelligence, helping customers operate more efficiently and confidently."

Extending Pairing Across the Transportation Asset Ecosystem

Dynamic Pairing supports relationships across tractors, multiple trailer types, chassis, flatbeds, containers and other non-powered equipment. This broader approach helps customers understand how assets are connected across fleets, yards, ports and intermodal operations. It works with supported BlackBerry Radar devices and compatible Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled equipment, helping customers build on existing technology investments across mixed-device environments. Through integrations with partners such as ISAAC, Radar pairing intelligence can also inform ELD workflows with critical equipment relationship information that supports driver-facing validation at the point of connection.

For retailers and other beneficial cargo owners, those asset relationships can have a direct impact on service. A trailer or container connected to the wrong equipment can create delays that ripple through distribution centers and stores. Dynamic Pairing provides another layer of asset intelligence that can help operators identify those mismatches earlier and keep freight moving through the network as intended.

For more information, visit https://blackberryradar.com/dynamic-pairing or contact the BlackBerry Radar team.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB)(TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

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SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-radar-expands-asset-intelligence-platform-with-dynamic-1233879