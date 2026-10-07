NexTel Medical Corp. Announces Next-Generation Wellness Product Line Incorporating FDA-Approved Pharmaceuticals

Innovative Delivery Technologies Aimed at Enhancing Bioavailability and Expanding Patient Access Beyond Traditional Injections

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / NexTel Medical Corp. (OTCID:MAJI) ("NexTel" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader pioneering proprietary exosome-based delivery systems and diagnostic technologies, today announced plans to launch a new, next-generation line of wellness products incorporating FDA-approved active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Industry security analysts and healthcare intelligence groups estimate the overall unregulated market for peptides and metabolic therapies at $7 billion to $10 billion. NexTel's strategic entry into this space provides consumer clarity, medical integrity, and clinical rigor by offering legitimate, compliant therapies that supplant grey-market compounds commonly labeled for "Research Use Only."

NexTel's upcoming product line will leverage advanced delivery formulations designed to significantly enhance bioavailability while removing common barriers to adherence-most notably the reliance on traditional subcutaneous injections. By providing non-invasive, highly effective alternative administration methods for established, FDA-approved medications, NexTel aims to capture market share from traditional formulations and broaden overall patient adoption.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between clinical efficacy and patient convenience," said Matthew Dwyer, CEO of NexTel Medical Corp. "A vast number of patients who could benefit from these proven therapies hesitate due to needle aversion or suboptimal oral delivery options. By applying our novel delivery formulations to established, FDA-approved compounds, we are providing a safer, more effective alternative to the pervasive unverified 'research-only' products in the market. We anticipate streamlined customer acquisition dynamics as we introduce superior administration methods into a proven, high-demand therapeutics sector."

The initial commercial rollout of the new wellness product line is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2027.

About NexTel Medical Corp.

NexTel Medical Corp. (OTCID:MAJI) is a pioneering biotechnology leader at the forefront of exosome research, clinical diagnostics, and accessible healthcare solutions. The Company specializes in developing proprietary, next-generation exosome delivery systems and non-invasive screening tools designed to revolutionize therapeutic and diagnostic modalities. NexTel's integrated platform bridges complex biotechnology innovations with scalable market delivery:

Maxasome Health Check: Proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostics utilizing the NANOG DNA assay for universal early-stage cancer screening.

Proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostics utilizing the NANOG DNA assay for universal early-stage cancer screening. Maxasome PLUS: Next-generation, high-bioavailability therapeutics powered by 100% pure exosomal delivery systems.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NexTel Medical Corp's forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of NexTel Medical Corp., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

NexTel Medical Corp.

ir@nexTelmedical.com

X: @NexTelMedical

SOURCE: NexTel Medical Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nextel-medical-corp.-announces-next-generation-wellness-product-line-1233986