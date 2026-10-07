Research conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of MCO finds compliance investment is rising as technology complexity limits risk visibility.

MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of integrated compliance technology, today released new research conducted by The Harris Poll among 370 senior compliance professionals across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The survey examines the priorities, pressures, and technology trends shaping financial services compliance and how leaders expect them to change over the next 12 months. It provides a benchmark for firms assessing whether their compliance operating models can support growing demands and a more strategic role in the business.

Key findings include:

Fragmented technology is limiting visibility. Organizations use an average of 13.8 compliance systems and a mix of vendor technology, in-house systems and manual processes, creating higher costs, duplicated effort and integration demands.

Organizations use an average of 13.8 compliance systems and a mix of vendor technology, in-house systems and manual processes, creating higher costs, duplicated effort and integration demands. Compliance leaders expect to take a more strategic role in the business. Respondents say the CCO role is currently centered on regulatory engagement and policy interpretation (42%), but looking ahead, expect it to expand more into strategic advice (37%), data-driven compliance (36%) and greater use of technology in the process (32%).

Respondents say the CCO role is currently centered on regulatory engagement and policy interpretation (42%), but looking ahead, expect it to expand more into strategic advice (37%), data-driven compliance (36%) and greater use of technology in the process (32%). Readiness to manage employee activity in digital assets is lagging. Ninety-six percent of respondents say managing digital asset compliance is important to their organization, yet only 64% currently have a formal process in place for employee personal trading in digital assets.

Ninety-six percent of respondents say managing digital asset compliance is important to their organization, yet only 64% currently have a formal process in place for employee personal trading in digital assets. AI is already part of compliance operations. AI has moved into production across core compliance activities. All respondents (100%) report using AI in their compliance program in some way.

AI has moved into production across core compliance activities. All respondents (100%) report using AI in their compliance program in some way. Compliance investment is expected to rise. Ninety-three percent expect compliance budgets to increase, while 89% anticipate greater investment in compliance technology. KYC and AML (44%), AI tools (39%), and data management (35%) lead investment priorities.

"Firms are not short on ambition or investment," said Paul Giardina, Chief Marketing Officer at MCO. "The priority now is ensuring that capabilities connect across the compliance program so leaders can see risk clearly, act on reliable information and support the business more strategically.

"MyComplianceOffice helps firms do that by bringing compliance processes, data and evidence together across employees, transactions and third parties, reducing the need to manage compliance across multiple systems. MCO's single-platform approach helps compliance teams operate more efficiently, strengthen risk visibility and oversight, and demonstrate compliance across the firm."

Download the report: Global Compliance Outlook: Rising Ambition, Fragmented Reality

Survey Methodology

The Harris Poll conducted the research online on behalf of MCO among 370 director-level and C-suite compliance professionals at financial services companies with at least 500 employees in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific. Data are accurate to within ±5.1 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30+ products on a single system, the MyComplianceOffice platform helps compliance professionals proactively manage obligations and the regulated activities of employees, financial transactions, and third-party relationships. More than 1,500 client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to replace manual processes and disparate systems with a superior compliance ecosystem that reduces cost and risk.

To learn more about MCO, visit mycomplianceoffice.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007157885/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Alexandra Morrison

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

alexandra.morrison@anthonybarnum.com