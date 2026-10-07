Coherent Solutions, a global digital solutions engineering company, has formed a new set of partnerships with leading technology providers. The partnerships deepen the tech ecosystem the company uses to build cloud, data, and AI solutions for its clients. It also marks an advancement in how the company plans to support clients in the age of AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007724923/en/

Coherent Solutions expands AI, Cloud, and Data partnerships.

The company grew its partner ecosystem in several directions this year, across four areas.

AWS and Microsoft for platform and cloud

Snowflake and Databricks for data and analytics

Anthropic for AI and generative AI

Hanwha Vision for intelligent video, edge AI, and physical security solutions

At key turning points in business growth, the underlying technology stack must be anchored to real value. Coherent Solutions delivers digital solutions that unlock that value and support scalable, efficient growth, connecting every initiative to business outcomes that clients can measure.

"Building and strengthening partnerships with strategic technology providers is one dimension of ensuring our clients receive appropriate solution depth and access to critical support systems through our global teams," said Shawn Torkelson, Chief Marketing Strategy Officer at Coherent Solutions.

The company brings these partners together to reinforce its Digital Value Creation framework, which enables clients to anchor every digital initiative to business outcomes, and its Continuous Delivery Loop, the company's AI-native approach to software delivery. The result is a partner that helps clients build smarter and scale faster, with more value from every tool in the stack.

About Coherent Solutions

Coherent Solutions is a global digital solutions engineering firm founded in 1995. With teams in 10 development centers across Europe and Latin America, it brings 30 years of technology expertise and industry knowledge to deliver tailored digital solutions. Partnering with high-growth scale-ups and ambitious global brands, Coherent Solutions is recognized for its commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007724923/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations: media@coherentsolutions.com