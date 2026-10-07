Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.: Hanwha Philly Shipyard Awarded Contract to Build Missile Defense Agency's New Missile Range Instrumentation Vessels

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Hanwha Philly Shipyard (HPSI), a leading U.S. shipbuilder, today announced its contract award to build the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) new Missile Range Instrumentation Vessel (MRIV), expanding the shipyard's role in supporting critical U.S. government maritime programs. The contract award is for up to three vessels, with one firm vessel being awarded at this time. The vessel will be delivered to the Maritime Administration (MARAD), which will operate the vessel for the MDA.

TOTE Services will serve as vessel construction manager (VCM) for the program, with the vessel to be constructed at Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia.

At approximately 525 feet in length, the new MRIVs will replace Pacific Tracker and Pacific Collector, which currently support missile range instrumentation missions and were constructed in 1965 and 1970, respectively.

The program comes as the United States places renewed emphasis on strengthening the nation's maritime industrial base and expanding domestic shipbuilding capacity to support both economic and national security priorities.

"Hanwha Philly Shipyard is proud to bring our proven shipbuilding capabilities to a program that directly supports our nation's security," said David Kim, CEO of Hanwha Philly Shipyard. "The MRIV program demonstrates the value of maintaining an active, capable U.S. shipbuilding industrial base, one that can take proven platforms, experienced people and established production infrastructure and put them to work for new and increasingly important missions. We are honored to continue our partnership with TOTE Services and to build these vessels here in Philadelphia."

The MRIV design builds on the proven National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) platform currently in production at Hanwha Philly Shipyard under TOTE Services' management. The MRIV will share the NSMV hull design and substantial commonality with the existing platform, helping reduce design and construction risk while supporting a more efficient, reliable, and proven build process.

HPSI will leverage the shipyard's active production line, established U.S. supply chain, experienced workforce and expertise gained through the NSMV program to construct the new vessels.

The MRIV program represents an interagency collaboration among the Department of Transportation, MARAD, the Department of War and the MDA. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2030.

About Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. (HPSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder with a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility that has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of ocean-going merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going U.S. Jones Act commercial ships since 2000.

The Shipyard is part of Hanwha Group, a multinational company with a robust network of affiliates in the energy, ocean, aerospace, finance, and retail & services industries.

For more information, visit www.hanwhaphillyshipyard.com.

Contact Information

Rob Loveless, Communications Manager

Phone: (267) 983-3966

Email: Rob.Loveless@hanwhaphillyshipyard.com

SOURCE: Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/hanwha-philly-shipyard-awarded-contract-to-build-missile-defense-agenc-1233998