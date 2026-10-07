Edflex Launches AI Learning Coach, Closing the Only Full Assess, Train, Practice, Measure Loop in Corporate Learning

As most L&D vendors cover only one or two steps of the learning cycle, Edflex's AI-powered learning solution connects skill assessment, training, and real-world practice, and proves the impact.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Edflex, an AI-powered learning platform used by 350+ global organizations, today announced the October launch of AI Learning Coach alongside its Skills Mapping Dashboard, extending the only solution on the market that connects all four stages of workforce learning: Assess, Train, Practice, and Measure.

Assessing a skill gap and delivering content is not enough if employees never practice what they learn. Up to 70% of newly learned information is forgotten within 24 hours if it is not put into practice, a finding first documented by psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus in 1885 and confirmed by a 2015 replication study published in PLOS ONE. Most learning vendors cover assessment and content delivery but stay weak on real application, or they offer AI roleplay practice as a standalone tool, disconnected from any broader content or skills strategy. Edflex holds all four pieces together in one solution: it identifies the gap, trains against it, gives employees a safe space to practice, and measures whether the skill actually stuck.

Practice itself is not new. Expert-led roleplay and real-time feedback have long been part of high-quality training, just delivered in person, with the travel, scheduling, and language-availability constraints that come with it. AI Learning Coach and AI Roleplays bring that same quality of feedback into a digital format available anytime, in any language, without a flight or a calendar invite. In-person practice is not going away: it is shifting from the default way employees rehearse a skill to a flagship, experiential activity reserved for the moments that call for it.

"For the first time, we're closing the full learning loop," said Philippe Riveron, Cofounder at Edflex. "The industry has spent years perfecting the assess-and-train half of the equation, and left practice as an afterthought. AI Learning Coach changes that: it brings adaptive learning to the skill scale, so employees don't just get trained, they rehearse the exact skill in a realistic scenario before they need it on the job. And we can show the business exactly how much faster that closes the gap."

A Loop Instead of a Point Solution

Even a single AI Learning Coach session runs its own mini Assess, Train, Practice loop: it checks where the learner stands before teaching, adjusts the content accordingly, and prompts them to apply it before the session ends. Paired with AI Roleplays, employees then rehearse that same skill in a realistic scenario, get real-time feedback, and can repeat the exercise until it sticks, rather than moving on after a single pass.

Closing the Loop

The new Skills Mapping Dashboard closes the loop back to where it started. It gives L&D and business leaders a live, organization-wide view of skill gaps, by team, by role, and by region, before training starts, and again afterward to confirm whether the gap actually closed. That is the difference between a point solution and a loop: instead of three tools handing off to each other once, Edflex keeps assessing, training, and practicing inside the same system, down to the level of a single AI Learning Coach session, so each cycle sharpens the next instead of starting from zero.

Availability

AI Learning Coach and the Skills Mapping Dashboard are available now to US customers. Learn more at edflex.com/en.

About Edflex

Edflex is an AI-powered learning solution that connects skill assessment, training, and practice, helping organizations close skill gaps faster and prove the impact of learning. More than 350+ organizations and 1.5M+ users rely on Edflex's catalog of 5,000+ skills across 25+ formats and 35+ languages, integrated with 20 LMS, LXP and HRIS platforms including 360Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, Workday and Docebo. Learn more at edflex.com/en.

Media Contact

Anne-Sophie Gaborit, Global Communications

Lucia Zazueta, North America Communications

hello@edflex.com | edflex.com/en

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SOURCE: EDFLEX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/edflex-launches-ai-learning-coach-closing-the-only-full-assess-train-practice-measure-loo-1232738