Wesco International: Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Partners With Wesco To Strengthen Educational, Home Preservation Programs

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County is proud to continue its partnership with Wesco to help strengthen its educational and home preservation programs.

Wesco, a leading global supply chain solutions provider with a distribution center, warehouses and sales offices in Orlando, will generously support the continued delivery and enhancement of Habitat Orlando & Osceola's home preservation, financial education, and housing counseling programs.

The funding will help homeowners living in aging homes access financial guidance, repair resources, and critical preservation services that promote stable and sustainable homeownership. It will also support outreach efforts to connect more families with available assistance and help preserve generational wealth across Central Florida.

"At Habitat Orlando & Osceola, we know affordable and stable housing is not just about shelter-it's the foundation for thriving individuals, families, and communities," said Habitat Orlando & Osceola President & CEO Catherine Steck McManus. "We're proud to partner with Wesco to continue our work pioneering housing solutions in Central Florida."

Wesco is also proud to support Habitat Orlando & Osceola's mission on the build site. On Friday, Oct. 2, their volunteers helped hang siding on a brand-new Habitat home in Orange County. When complete, the home will be sold with an affordable mortgage to a local family.

"At Wesco, we believe strong communities start with access to safe, stable housing and the resources families need to thrive," said Anthony S. Marino, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Wesco. "Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County reflects our commitment to creating opportunity, strengthening neighborhoods, and expanding access to the support families need to maintain safe and affordable homes. We're proud to invest in programs that help families build a stronger future while also giving our employees the opportunity to make a hands-on difference in the communities where we live and work."

Thanks to partners like Wesco, Habitat Orlando & Osceola is able to help community members along all stages of their housing journeys. Anyone interested in reaching their goals - whether it is homeownership, financial preparedness, or home repairs - is invited to use Habitat Orlando & Osceola's new Housing Path Finder tool. By answering a few quick questions, the tool will match participants to the Habitat Orlando & Osceola service that will best help them reach their goals.

For high-res photos of the event, click here.

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County is driven by a vision where everyone has an affordable place to call home, a stable foundation that fosters health, opportunity, and progress for all. Habitat Orlando & Osceola pioneers innovative housing solutions, empowers individuals through knowledge, and transforms communities by addressing the root causes of the housing crisis. Founded in 1986, Habitat Orlando & Osceola has built, rehabbed or repaired over 1,000 homes throughout Central Florida. Through home builds, repairs, housing counseling, financial education classes, and other programming, Habitat Orlando & Osceola serves more than 2,000 people each year. The nonprofit has achieved recognition as one of the 40 "top producers" out of over 900 Habitat for Humanity International affiliates working in communities throughout the United States and in more than 60 countries. To learn more, visit HabitatOrlando.org.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/habitat-for-humanity-greater-orlando-and-osceola-county-partners-1233999