NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Young people at Inspire Youth Zone in Chorley, Lancashire, England now have access to new equipment and resources in its Makers Zone, thanks to a donation from Wesco Anixter and BAE Systems. The Makers Zone runs six days a week, giving young people aged 7-18, and up to 25 for those with additional needs, the chance to build STEM and life skills. The new equipment supports STEM-themed programmes, replaces essential items and helps ensure every participant can take part with inclusive equipment.

The donation was made possible through Wesco Anixter's relationship with BAE Systems, demonstrating how supply chain partnerships can create practical, community-focused impact beyond day-to-day business operations.

Inspire Youth Zone is a local children's charity in Chorley, Lancashire, England providing young people with a safe, welcoming place to go, something positive to do and trusted people to talk to. The charity supports children and young people through a wide range of activities, including junior and senior sessions, over-18 support, family activities, inclusion provision and opportunities that help build confidence, skills and aspirations.

BAE Systems has an established relationship with Youth Zones across Lancashire, supporting facilities and programs that help young people develop STEM, digital, engineering and employability skills. Its support for Inspire Youth Zone has included funding for a Makers Zone, designed to equip young people with the tools, confidence and knowledge to become creators and innovators.

"We're committed to helping young people across Lancashire build the skills and confidence to shape their futures, and the Makers Zone at Inspire Youth Zone is a great example of that in action" said Paul Earnshaw, Head of Community Investment, BAE Systems Air. "Practical support like this donation gives children from all backgrounds the chance to explore STEM, learn by doing and picture what they could go on to achieve."

Four Wesco Anixter colleagues contributed six volunteering hours to sort and organize materials for delivery to Inspire Youth Zone. The hands-on effort reflects the company's commitment to supporting community organizations through both resources and employee engagement.

"This is a great example of what can happen when organisations across the supply chain work together with a shared purpose," said Gary Harvey, Strategic Accounts Director, Wesco Anixter. "Through our relationship with BAE Systems, we were able to identify a practical opportunity to support Inspire Youth Zone with items and volunteering hours that can make a real difference to young people and the staff who support them every day."

Kirsty Lane, Makers Zone Coordinator, Inspire Youth Zone said, "The impact that this donation will provide the young people we work with is truly awesome. Our Maker Zone is open six days a week and provides essential STEM and life skills to young people ages 7 to18, and up to 25 with additional needs. It is a core feature of every session and enables our young people to learn and practice digital, electronic and design skills that they may not otherwise be able to access. Supporting this room relieves an immense pressure on us as a charity, aiding our consumables budget but also allowing us to access new technologies that would not normally be possible. Every single young person that accesses Inspire will benefit from this product donation, and we could not be more grateful!"

About Wesco Anixter

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About Inspire Youth Zone

Inspire Youth Zone is a children's charity providing thousands of young people aged 7-19 (25 with additional needs) with a safe place, positive role models, and life-changing opportunities. From sports and arts to mentoring and meals, we make opportunity accessible to all, no matter background or circumstances. Membership is £5 a year and sessions cost 50p or are free if needed. Learn more at www.inspireyouthzone.org

About BAE Systems

At BAE Systems, we serve, supply and protect those who serve and protect us. For decades, our government customers have trusted us to develop the next generation of defence and security capabilities. We are a workforce of around 110,000 highly-skilled people in more

than 40 countries, providing some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions. Working with our customers and local partners, we develop, engineer, manufacture and support products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and keep critical information and infrastructure secure. We support our customers so that they can stay ahead of evolving threats across land, sea, air, cyber and space.

The Wesco Anixter team at Youth Zone donating products.

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/supply-chain-collaboration-supports-inspire-youth-zones-stem-pro-1254192