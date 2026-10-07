ShootProof Introduces Sellable Video and Slideshows, the Most Significant Platform Evolution Since Its 2010 Founding

Plus new storage-based plan format, built for photo and video together

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / ShootProof, the leading client gallery and business management platform trusted by more than 500,000 photographers, announced that photographers can now sell Video and Slideshows directly inside the same client galleries they use to deliver photos. It's the biggest evolution of the ShootProof platform in its 16-year history, transforming a static delivery tool into a complete, moving, digital sales experience for every genre of client-based photography.

"Our photographers have increasingly been asking for video hosting, so we built two ways to deliver it: Slideshows and Reels turn still images into moving, sellable experiences, with no videography skills needed, and Video hosting lets those already shooting video sell it right alongside their photos. It's a massive new revenue stream, whether you're a seasoned videographer or just getting started," said Karen Clouse, Brand Marketing Director, ShootProof.

Slideshows: Still Photos, Set in Motion :

Slideshows turn a set of still images into a scored, moving presentation, fully branded, fully customizable, and built right into the galleries clients already use. Set as a Gallery or Album cover, it's the first thing a client sees and hears: a moving experience before they've even opened their photos.

As digital sales become a bigger part of photography businesses, Slideshows give photographers an entirely new digital product to sell, built from photos they've already taken. No videography skills required, and no new gear or learning curve needed. Because music does something a still photo alone can't, it turns a moment a client already loved into one they feel all over again, something clients don't just want to see, they want to own and share.

Key features:

Cinematic Slideshows and Reels with custom panning, transitions, and intuitive drag-and-drop design

Beat-matched music from a library of licensed songs through Triple Scoop Music

Custom watermarks and aspect ratios built for sharing on social, not just viewing in a gallery

Customizable, branded, and sellable slideshows are rare among client gallery platforms, and ShootProof's music library of over 50,000 fully licensed songs is five times the size of the next largest competitor's.

Video Hosting: Delivered and Sold, Right Where Clients Already Are

Photographers who already shoot and deliver video often stitch together Dropbox or Vimeo links just to get video to clients. Now they can host, stream, and deliver it natively, inside the same galleries they use for photos. Video sits in the gallery grid alongside images, displayed as a moving preview the moment a client hovers over it, and played instantly with a click.

Photographers get the same industry-leading control they already trust ShootProof for: resolution up to 4K on every paid plan, not capped at HD like other platforms, download rules by gallery, album, or client, and custom watermarks.

Video Previews turns browsing into buying, and it's an upsell found on very few client gallery platforms today. Photographers control exactly how much of a video a client sees, up to 30 seconds, before they have to buy the rest - the same instinct behind a movie trailer, built directly into the sale. It's one more way ShootProof gives photographers tools most of the industry still doesn't offer.

Key features:

Native video hosting and streaming, inside the same gallery as photos, no third-party subscription needed

Up to 4K delivery on every paid plan, well beyond the HD cap many competitors impose on lower tier plans

Video Preview: up to 30 seconds free, the rest for sale, turning every gallery into a powerful sales moment

"Thank you for adding this feature! I offer short videos of my client's sessions and this was what they were missing - the ability to have it all in one gallery!" said Sophia Rios, of Photography by Sophia.

Photos, Slideshows, and Video, delivered and sold together in one professional, branded gallery, the whole story, still and moving.

Plans Built for the Work Photographers Create

Alongside this launch, ShootProof's plans evolved, too. New storage-based plans replace the previous photo-count model, with most photographers getting more room to store their images than before, plus the flexibility to store and sell photos and video together, without limits built for a photo-only world.

About ShootProof

For over 16 years, ShootProof has been the industry leader in client gallery and business management software, trusted by more than 500,000 photographers with client galleries built to deliver, sell, and grow all in one place. With 0% commission on every sale, photographers have earned more than $1 billion through ShootProof to date. Beyond galleries, ShootProof offers booking, scheduling, and educational resources built to support photographers at every stage of growth.

Media Contact:

Karen Clouse, Brand Marketing Director, ShootProof

karen@shootproof.com / 866-516-5130

SOURCE: ShootProof

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shootproof-introduces-sellable-video-and-slideshows-the-most-sign-1233993